A key member of the five-man committee that pencilled Otto Addo's name for appointment as Black Stars coach wants him to resign

The said individual reckons that Addo's failure to lead Ghana to the 2025 AFCON is enough justification for him to leave his role

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will wrap up what has been a dismal AFCON qualifying campaign with a home game against Niger

Kojo Addae-Mensah, a significant figure behind Otto Addo's appointment as Black Stars head coach, has called for the latter's resignation after Ghana's failure to secure a spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Otto, who returned to the Black Stars coaching role in March, set an unfortunate milestone as Ghana's first coach in two decades to miss AFCON qualification.

Otto Addo has been brutally told to leave his post as Black Stars coach after Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and Richard Sellers/Getty.

The recent 1-1 draw with Angola marked the end of the country's quest to extend its consecutive AFCON appearances to 11.

Otto Addo told to resign

Expressing his frustration on GTV Sports Plus following the draw in Luanda, Addae-Mensah, the Group CEO of Databank Group, was clear in his stance.

“For not qualifying for the AFCON, I think Otto Addo should resign,” he stated firmly, as quoted by KickGH.

His statement reflects the growing dissatisfaction among supporters and stakeholders alike.

What's next for Otto Addo and Ghana?

With one group match remaining, Ghana will face Niger, who delivered a 4-0 defeat to Kwesi Appiah’s Sudan.

The Black Stars sit at the bottom of Group F, managing only 3 points from five outings, with a record of two losses and three draws, per Graphic Online.

Otto Addo makes honest admission

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Otto Addo admitted Ghana’s performance against Angola in their penultimate 2025 AFCON qualifier was below expectations.

Reflecting on the match, Addo conceded that his team struggled under pressure and didn’t meet the challenge as needed.

GFA blamed for Black Stars' woes

YEN.com.gh previously reported that former Ghana international Sam Johnson criticised the GFA for the Black Stars’ recent poor performances.

The four-time African champions' disappointing form led to the country missing the AFCON tournament for the first time in two decades.

Johnson attributed the team’s struggles to the GFA’s player selection, suggesting that many chosen lack an understanding of Ghana’s football identity and DNA.

