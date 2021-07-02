A young man, Femi, who became a meme after he made a funny video flaunting Nigerian currencies is in the news again

In an Instagram post, the meme celebrity said that he is marking his matriculation into a higher institution

Many people rejoiced with the celebrity as some social media users wondered why his gown looked so rough

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Popular Nigerian meme boy whose photo has become viral is now a student of a tertiary institution.

Months ago, he made a video where he showed off a handful of N1000 notes, jokingly boasting that he is now rich, asking who will be visiting him.

The popular meme boy celebrated his matriculation. Photo source: @latestceleb1

Source: UGC

He became so popular

His funny facial expression that has his cheeks sucked in quickly became an instant meme on social media. It is arguably the most used WhatsApp sticker among Nigerians.

In a post on Thursday, July 1, the young man posed in a matriculation gown as he announced that he is now a student. He praised God for the feat.

See his post below:

Why is your gown rough?

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions to his post below:

viivii_gold said:

"This boy na natural meme."

237_town_cryer said"

"Congratulations latest celebrity, your big fan from Cameroon."

abdulmateenabdulboss said:

"Alaye no iron him gown, this guy na clown."

official_nsbloga_____ said:

"Lol, you no see light iron your matriculation gown abi? Congrats."

jerrbernard said:

"With this neck, this guy can never fail exams."

preciousx_87 said:

"Happy Matriculation."

Also, recall a recent report where a young man whose kid photo became a meme spoke up and said he is the one? It seems that would not be the last of the story.

A lady with the handle @Firdausi_Abubkr replied to the young man's tweet and said she is the one behind after he named the place the prize-giving event took place as Madonna.

What started out as a meme has now turned into an occasion where two schoolmates of many years ago reconnected with each other.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news

Source: Yen.com.gh