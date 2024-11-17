Head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has been urged not to underestimate Ghana's game against Niger

Addo's charges will face the Menas in their final Group F game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday

The four-time African champions failed to qualify for the AFCON for the first time in two decades after a poor campaign

Otto Addo has been urged to treat Ghana's final Group F showdown in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Niger with utmost commitment, despite the match holding no stakes for the Black Stars.

Monday’s game at the Accra Sports Stadium won’t alter Ghana’s AFCON fate, which was sealed after their 1-1 draw with Angola.

Otto Addo has been advised to treat Ghana's final Group F match against Niger with all seriousness. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana to wrap up disappointing AFCON journey with Niger

Calls have mounted for Addo to approach the fixture as a chance to restore some national pride.

SuperSport reports that throughout the qualification campaign, the four-time African champions struggled to find form, scoring just two goals and not winning any of five matches.

This lacklustre display has cast a shadow over the team’s once-formidable reputation.

For context, Addo’s squad was also weakened by a wave of withdrawals prior to the Angola match, and additional exits, including stand-in captain Jordan Ayew, have left the coach contemplating a lineup featuring fresh talents, per GBC Online.

Otto Addo charged to approach Niger game with seriousness

Ahead of the fixture, YEN.com.gh spoke to seasoned coach Prince George Koffie, who provided a strategic perspective on the importance of this match for Ghana's future.

"I think he should approach the final game against Niger with all seriousness in order to redeem the reputation of Ghana," Koffie shared.

The CAF License 'A' holder also emphasised the importance of giving home-based players a chance to shine, noting the potential of talents such as Razak Simpson, who has already made a positive impact.

"Addo should use this opportunity to evaluate the local players, especially in light of the absence of some foreign-based stars sidelined by injuries or personal matters," the ex-Karela boss continued.

"It’s a great chance for Coach Otto Addo to allow others to showcase their abilities and prove they can be relied on if the need arises."

Otto Addo makes bold pledge ahead of Niger clash

In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared that Otto Addo is determined to help Ghana avoid finishing at the bottom of Group F in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of Monday’s game, Addo expressed his commitment to securing a positive outcome for Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh