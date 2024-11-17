A video of Prophet Kumchacha calling out NDC communicator, Dela Edem, over some unsavory remarks against former President Kufuor has surfaced online

In the video, Kumchacha noted that the remarks could reduce former President Mahama's chances of winning the elections

He, therefore, asked Dela Edem to retract his statement against the statesman and apologise

Ghanaian pastor Nicolas Osei popularly known as Kumchacha has expressed his displeasure over some remarks made against former President John Agyemang Kufuor by an NDC communicator.

Dela Edem, recently criticised the former president, making derogatory remarks about him.

The NDC communicator jabbed the statesman over his disability after he endorsed the NPP presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dela Edem's comment has drawn criticisms from some Ghanaians who believe the remarks were disrespectful.

Kumchacha is the latest to comment on the development. In a video the renowned preacher wept bitterly over Dela Edem's remark stating that it could jeopardise former President Mahama's chances of winning the race.

He therefore cautioned political party members to be cautious of their words as the nations heads towards the December 7, 2024, polls.

Netizens react to Kumchacha's video

Netizens who saw the video of Kumchacha were equally disappointed in Dela Edem and expressed their views in the comment section of the post.

@MICHAEL18991382 wrote:

"Npp should be smart and play that video on a giant screen on the street of Kumasi till election is over ndc will see their smoothness level."

@akpene_aku wrote:

"Ah! Young vibrant man paaaa… ehuu oh… be sure that whatever you’re doing now, your children will be proud of you for it. I rest my case."

@spencerr_19 wrote:

"Ose god of bawumia where is God of bawumia when the dollar Dey lash the cedi …. Nkwasiaa kasa."

@MorttyS wrote:

"Why is he crying? Didn't he said more of that to Akufo Addo before? Or he think we forget ? Ofui."

Yaw Dabo criticises Dela Edem

Prophet Kumchacha is not the only Ghanaian celebrity unhappy about Dela's remarks. Renowned actor Yaw Dabo has also expressed displeasure over the comment.

He noted that the comments were disrespectful. He also questioned the morals of Dela Edem for disrespecting the elderly.

Netizens who saw Yaw Dabo's video greeted his remarks with mixed reactions; however, many supported him.

