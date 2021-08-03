A young Canadian lady has finally found love again after series of heartbreaks from men always complaining about her weight

The 23-year-old lady refused to lose weight to please others irrespective of people's perception of her

Interestingly, Brittany found a man who is attracted to her because of her body positivity and self-confidence

A 23-year-old Canadian care worker identified as Brittany Jacques has finally found love with a personal trainer after series of disappointments due to her weight.

Brittany's relationship history wreaked havoc on her self-esteem as the men she dated in the past didn't hesitate to send her negative messages about her size 22 body, Goalcast reports.

Brittany happily accepted to marry the love of her life. Photo credit: @mattandbrit

She finds love on Facebook

After deciding to have nothing to do with any man again, the young lady met 23-year-old Matt Montgomery on Facebook.

Brittany said:

“I was a bit hesitant at first. I’ve been in relationships where guys have told me that they will dump me if I don’t start dieting or trying to lose weight. It did affect my self-confidence and at one point I did start working out and trying to change my size.”

According to Matt, he was attracted to Brittany because of her body positivity and self-confidence. He said the young lady doesn't want to change anything about her and he will never ask her to.

The two are happy together

According to Brittany, she realised that changing her body to please people would only make her hate herself. She wasn't sure if she would find someone who would love her for who she is but little did she know that Matt would come her way.

In her words:

"I wasn’t sure if I was ever going to find someone who really loved me for who I am but after meeting Matt I couldn’t be happier.”

During a candlelight proposal, Matt asked Brittany to marry him and she happily accepted.

