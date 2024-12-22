Swedru All Blacks coach Prince George Koffie has opened up about the club's ambitions to rejoin the Ghana Premier League

Koffie's Black Magicians are the only unbeaten side in Division One Zone Two League after 10 games in the ongoing campaign

Having won seven and drawn the remaining three games, All Blacks lead their closest contender by four points

Prince George Koffie, the head coach of Swedru All Blacks, has offered a glimpse into his vision for the team.

The seasoned tactician has made an immediate impact since taking charge of the Ozii Ozaa Boys, guiding them to consecutive victories and solidifying their lead in the Zone Two Division One League standings.

Immediate success and long-term goals

Koffie's latest triumph, a hard-fought 1-0 win over former Ghana Premier League side King Faisal, thanks to a Junior Yussif strike, per GSA, showcased the team's growing resilience and tactical discipline.

His primary focus is clear: securing a return to Ghana's elite football division.

"Sitting at the summit of the table, my immediate objective is to remain there by virtue of hard work and eventually qualify for the Ghana Premier League again," Koffie revealed in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

However, the coach’s aspirations extend beyond promotion.

Drawing on his extensive experience with clubs like Karela United, Great Olympics, and New Edubiase United, per Transfermarkt, he aims to position Swedru All Blacks as a hub for nurturing talent.

"Regarding my long-term objective, I want to help Swedru All Blacks United develop players and transfer them to Europe and other parts of the globe at the end of the season," he added.

Koffie's tactical mastery driving All Blacks

Koffie's tactical acumen has been instrumental in transforming the fortunes of the Black Magicians.

By instilling a disciplined defensive structure and emphasising efficient transitions, the team has become a formidable force in the league.

His focus on building a cohesive unit while fostering individual brilliance is evident in the team's performances.

All Blacks, a club with a rich history, have languished in the lower tiers of Ghanaian football for years.

Now, under Koffie's guidance, they appear ready to reclaim their place in the top flight.

The journey back to the top is far from over, but the Ozii Ozaa Boys seem to be in capable hands.

Ghana's AFCON absence is a blessing, Koffie insists

Prince George Koffie has identified a potential upside to Ghana’s absence from AFCON 2025, as previously reported by YEN.com.gh.

The Black Stars' failure to qualify for the continental showpiece, marking their first absence in two decades, has sparked disappointment among fans.

However, the Swedru All Blacks coach believes this setback could serve as a crucial opportunity for the team to rejuvenate and embark on a strategic rebuilding process.

