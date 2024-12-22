Global site navigation

Five Iconic Goal Celebrations by Ghanaian Players After Mohammed Kudus’ Elephant Stool Gesture
Football

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe 3 min read
  • From chest-thumping declarations to cultural dances, Ghanaian players have turned goal celebrations into an art form
  • And on Saturday, December 21, Mohammed Kudus joined this list as he added a touch of tradition to his iconic goal celebration
  • YEN.com.gh takes a look at five iconic celebrations by Ghanaian players after Kudus' elephant stool gesture

Ghanaian players have long turned goal celebrations into a spectacle, blending tradition, creativity, and charisma to captivate fans worldwide.

Mohammed Kudus recently added to this legacy, sparking a buzz with his choice of celebration after netting an equaliser for West Ham United against Brighton.

From Asamoah Gyan to Stephen Appiah, Mohammed Kudus adds his name to an exclusive list of Ghanaian players to have made headlines with their celebrations.
Mohammed Kudus joins a tall list of Ghanaian players to have made headlines with their celebrations. Photos by Julian Finney, Rob Newell - CameraSport and Jonathan Ferrey.
Source: Getty Images

Mohammed Kudus' elephant stool celebration

As Goal noted, Kudus made headlines by using a custom-designed elephant-themed chair for his celebration instead of his usual preference for the stools of stewards.

The unique gesture sparked curiosity among fans, with many debating its significance.

While the 24-year-old’s celebration gained global attention, he joins a legacy of Ghanaian players who have left lasting impressions with their iconic goal festivities.

Five iconic celebrations by Ghanaian players

Let’s revisit five iconic celebrations from Ghanaian football stars that have left an indelible mark on the sport.

5. Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew, the spirited son of Ghanaian legend Abedi Ayew Pele, has never shied away from the spotlight.

Known for his fiery passion on the pitch, Ayew’s celebration—repeatedly pounding his chest—embodies self-assurance and determination.

Though his scoring tally has dwindled with age, the 2009 U20 World Cup-winning captain’s iconic gesture remains etched in memory, symbolising his indomitable spirit and leadership qualities.

4. Stephen Appiah

Appiah, a symbol of Ghanaian excellence, popularised a celebration that resonated deeply with fans.

During the 2006 FIFA World Cup, Appiah introduced the now-famous gesture of placing his hand over his head as if cradling his brain.

Though he never explicitly explained its significance, many interpreted it as a nod to his unparalleled football intelligence.

This celebration became a cultural phenomenon, earning the nickname "Appiah Sense."

3. Michael Essien

Known for his powerhouse midfield performances, Michael Essien typically opted for understated celebrations.

However, the 2008 AFCON saw a different side of the Chelsea legend when he introduced the 'Kangaroo Dance' after scoring against Morocco.

The celebration quickly gained popularity, with fans and teammates embracing its charm.

The late Junior Agogo immortalised the move further by replicating it after scoring a decisive goal against Nigeria.

2. Memphis Depay

Although Dutch international Memphis Depay might raise eyebrows on this list, his Ghanaian ancestry earns him a spot.

Representing Atlético Madrid at the time, Depay showcased Ghana’s cultural richness by performing the traditional Akan "Kete" dance after finding the net.

His tribute highlighted his connection to Ghana, bridging his European career with his African heritage and earning admiration from fans across continents.

1. Asamoah Gyan

Topping the list is none other than Asamoah Gyan, fondly remembered for his prolific scoring and infectious celebrations.

The "Baby Jet" brought unparalleled energy to every goal, and its dance routines captivated fans and teammates alike.

Whether at Sunderland or on international duty with the Black Stars, Gyan’s celebrations embodied joy, unity, and the rhythmic spirit of Ghana.

His moves were so engaging that even his European teammates couldn’t resist joining in, cementing his status as a true celebration maestro, per Ghanasoccernet.

Kudus explains the reason behind his elephant stool celebration

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus has offered insights into the origins of his iconic elephant stool celebration.

The gesture, which has captivated fans, serves as a powerful tribute to his cultural heritage.

By incorporating this deeply symbolic emblem, Kudus showcased his individuality and honoured his roots, seamlessly merging football artistry with a meaningful cultural expression.

