Ghanaian media personality, Afua Asantewaa has entered day two of her ongoing sing-a-thon attempt

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed Afua Asantewaa's parents and husband at the Heroes Park Annex in Kumasi cheering her on

She is aiming to break the GWR record for the longest singing by an individual after her first attempt in 2023 failed

Afua Asantewaa's husband, father, and mother have thronged the Heroes Park Annex in Kumasi to rally behind her as she enters day two of her second sing-a-thon Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt.

A video making the rounds on social media captured Afua Asantewaa's mother and father dancing to her songs, while her husband, Kofi Aduonum, also cheered her on as she chased the elusive GWR record.

Family rallies behind Afua Asantewaa as she enters day two of her second sing-a-thon record attempt. Photo credit: @Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum/Facebook.

The Ghanaian entrepreneur and media personality aims to break the world record for the longest singing by an individual, which stands at 105 hours.

This means Afua Asantewaa would be singing non-stop for days, with only a few minutes of breaks in between.

Therefore, her family's presence at Heroes Park would undoubtedly provide a much-needed boost to her morale.

Unlike her first attempt in December 2023, Afua Asantewaa's ongoing second sing-a-thon has garnered significantly less attention.

However, the event is gradually gathering momentum with Ghanaians eagerly following her progress on social media.

Ghanaians share their views

Ghanaians on social media have shared their views on Afua Asantewaa's second sing-a-thon GWR attempt after chancing on the video of her family dancing at the grounds.

@Hussein Mohammed Sheikh said:

"Isn't Afua stressing her parents and her husband? I wish her well though"

@Benjamin Owusu also said:

"The husband should have applied for Guinesleepless thorn so that they win together maybe they didn't notice on time."

@Banksangel Obed Assiamah Jr commented:

"Come on guys lets go and support."

@Kofi Tutu also commented:

"Too many happenings across the Kentry. I'm certain attendance will improve soon."

Afua Asantewaa's first GWR attempt fails

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa's first sing-a-thon attempt was disqualified by the GWR

She completed the marathon on December 29, 2024, singing for 126 hours and 52 minutes.

This latest attempt is Afua Asantewaa's second chance at breaking the record held by Sunil Waghmare, who sang for 105 hours in 2012

Source: YEN.com.gh