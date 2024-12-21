Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle has reportedly agreed to take over the Zambia women's national team job

The Swiss trainer failed to agree a contract extension with the Ghana Football Association after her deal expired

Hauple is reported to be unhappy with preparations so far ahead of Ghana's return to the Women's Cup of Nations

Nora Hauptle has reportedly left her role as Black Queens coach to take up the Zambia job.

The Ghana women's national team coach decided not to extend her contract with the Ghana Football Association, leaving after leading the Black Queens back to the WAFCON.

The Swiss trainer turned around the fortunes of a declining Black Queens team, making them a competitive side once again.

Hauptle has agreed on a deal with the Zambian Football Federation and will sign a two-year deal to lead the Copper Queens at the Women's Africa Cup next year, as reported by My Joy Online.

This means the Ghana Football Association will have to find a new coach for the Black Queens before the tournament in Morocco.

During Hauptle's time as coach of the Black Queens, the team lost only two competitive games in 10 matches. She was also on a tour to scout Ghanaian players abroad and prepare a team for the tournament.

Why Nora Hauptle quit Ghana job?

The Swiss trainer had grown fond of the Black Queens and was confident of building a team capable of winning the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

However, she was disappointed after the FA failed to arrange friendlies for her team as part of preparations for next year's competition.

In a LinkedIn post, Hauptle posted a graph comparing the number of games played by her team and her opponents.

Black Queens handed tough WAFCON group

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Queens of Ghana have been drawn into a tricky group at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Queens will face Mali, South Africa and Tanzania in Group C following their return to the tournament.

Ghana qualified for the tournament after beating Namibia in the final round of qualifiers.

