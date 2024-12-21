A-lister Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has taken over Instagram with her beautiful dance video

Joselyn Dumas looked elegant in a black ready-to-wear wrap dress for her errands after her vacation the UK

Ghanaian musician Stephanie Benson and other celebrities have commented on Joselyn Dumas' video

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has impressed her followers with her stellar dance moves on Instagram.

The talented actress with a voluptuous figure wore a black body-flattering dress while driving her plush car in town.

Joselyn Dumas couldn't keep calm as she jammed to one of Tina Turner's hit songs What Love Got To Do With It while stuck in traffic.

Joselyn Dumas wows with her dance moves. Photo credit: @joselyndumas.

Source: Instagram

The style influencer looked flawless as she showed off her bare makeup without makeup in the viral Instagram video.

Joselyn Dumas accessorised her look with stylish sunglasses while dancing in her car.

Watch the video below:

Joselyn Dumas shows off her dance moves

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas' video on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

mr_fiifi stated:

"I needed this video on my TL today. Thanks."

meky_tokyo stated:

"Dear Joselyn, compliments of the season.🔥😍."

k4su stated:

"People who can't dance always have good moves sitting 😂. Nice though 🔥."

officialcburn stated:

"The epitome of elegance and beauty💕 🥂."

dennito_reigns stated:

"You can’t kill yourself aaa😂😂😂❤️❤️."

realchiomaude stated:

"Cutie you 😍."

nessav_an stated:

"Chai 😍❤️🔥."

owusuememanuel123 stated:

"Show up like about your beautiful out there😍."

ahendzia stated:

"See the front self j3j3 ❤️❤️❤️."

iyenoma.xo stated:

"Dumas!🔥😍."

angelic_touch_beauty_bar stated:

"Sassy and elegant woman . Miss uuuuuu ❤️."

alfonso.franco.520 stated:

"Omg que belleza 😍🔥❤️."

blessedclara_fabrice stated:

"Fine mama."

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

"Pretty Queen 👑🖤".

Joselyn Dumas slays in elegant kente gown

Ghanaian celebrity fashion model Joselyn Dumas who modelled in a custom-made kente gown for a bridal photoshoot.

The fashion mogul accessorised her look with expensive gold jewellery set like a Ashanti bride for the shoot.

Joselyn Dumas turned heads with her flawless makeup look and long eyelashes as she smiled for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Joselyn Dumas serves chic street vibes

Earlier YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas who was seen hanging with Rita Dominic in London.

The style icon rocked expensive designer outfits and black trendy boots that became the talk of the town.

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas' elegant look during her lavish vacation in UK.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh