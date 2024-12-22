Red-hot Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo scored as AFC Bournemouth defeated Manchester United

The Black Stars striker scored his fifth Premier League goal of the campaign as the Cherries secured a famous away win

Semenyo is on the radar of several clubs including Liverpool ahead of the winter transfer window in January

Antoine Semenyo netted his fifth goal of the season as AFC Bournemouth stunned Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Ghana international smashed home from a Dango Ouattara cutback to give the Cherries a three-goal lead with 23 minutes remaining.

Semenyo has been a handful for the United defence causing trouble for Ruben Amorim's three-back line.

The Cherries got off to a bright start after Dean Huijsen opened the scoring on the half-hour mark.

After the break, the visitors doubled their lead from the spot through Justin Kluivert before Semenyo extended the lead two minutes later.

Semenyo had been on a run of games without a goal and has not scored following the end of the November international break.

His manager, Andoni Iraola, charged him to rediscover his goal-scoring form despite his rich run of form.

The England-born Ghana international has already been attracting interest from clubs in the English Premier League.

However, he is expected to remain until the end of the season.

Semenyo continues red-hot form

After a run of games without a goal, the 24-year-old marked his fifth goal of the campaign against the Red Devils. It was his first goal against the English giants.

Semenyo has been Bouremouth's livewire this season, winning back-to-back Player of the Month awards at the club.

His sensational solo goal against Southampton was also nominated goal of the month in September.

Liverpool shows interest in Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that English giants Liverpool and two other clubs have shown interest in Antoine Semenyo.

The Ghana international has been on red-hot form for the Cherries, leading the Cherries to a fine start to the campaign.

Semenyo could leave the club when a good offer arrives.

