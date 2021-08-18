23-Year-Old Female Graduate Resorts to Selling Chips on Street for a Living

A young lady who finished from the University of Lagos has resorted to selling chin chin on the street

The 23-year-old in an interview with Legit.ng revealed that unemployment pushed her into the chin chin business

The geography and planning graduate advised Nigerians to stop over-relying on their certificates as well as waiting on the government for jobs

A 23-year-old University of Lagos graduate, Chizitere Daniel Vivian has revealed that unemployment in Nigeria propelled her to go into the business of making and selling chin chin.

Chizitere graduated from the Department of Geography and Planning, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Lagos in 2019.

She advised youth snot to over rely on their certificates

Source: Original

She made this exclusively known to Legit.ng in a Whatsapp conversation with their regional reporter Adeoye Adewunmi held on Monday, August 16.

Daniel noted that the business paved way for her by improving her income status and enabled her to afford what she could not prior to venturing into.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She advised youths to stop waiting on government for jobs

She, therefore, advised Nigerian youths to look inwards what they can do for the betterment of themselves rather than waiting upon the government to provide jobs or over-rely on certificates.

She said:

“I am not going to lie about it that unemployment in the country pushed me into pursuing my own passion.

“I decided to go into chin chin because I have passion in catering for people and I love to make pastries.

“So now, this business paved way as it improved my income status and makes me afford whatever I want to.

“So, my advice to people like me is that they should look inwards and think about what they can do to better their lives instead of relying of government and certificates.”

Bloomberg reports that Nigeria's unemployment rate rose to 33%, making the country number on the global unemployment list.

Graduate begins selling due to unemployment

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported a first-class university graduate simply identified as Evelyn resorted to selling bread on the street which she has been during for two years and counting due to unemployment.

The lady whose story was shared on the verified Facebook handle of Zionfelix Entertainment News indicated that she makes 50 pesewas on each bread she sells.

Source: Yen