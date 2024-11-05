The Ghana Police Service has trashed rumours about Salifu Amoako's son, Elrad Salifu Amoako, not at the Osu Correctional Centre

They shared an update about his whereabouts and noted that the publications by TikToker @prisywanlov1 and Facebook user Empress Papa A-Amigos were false

They noted that they were searching for the persons behind those accounts so they could face the law

The Ghana Police Service has debunked rumours that Prophet Salifu Amoako's son, Elrad, was not in remand at the Osu Correctional Centre.

Police statement on Elrad Salifu Amoako

The Police's statement comes after one EmpressPapa A-Amigos, took to their Facebook account to complain about Elrad Salifu Amoako not checking in at the Osu Correctional Centre and wondered where he was being held.

In the statement issued on November 5, 2024, the Police noted that, following the Court's order on November 1, 2024, suspect Elrad Salifu Amoako was taken to the Osu Correctional Centre, where he remains as of the morning of November 5, 2024.

"We, therefore, wish to state that this claim is false and constitutes the offence of Publication of false news, contrary to section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29)."

The statement further stated that the Police had identified two social media accounts, a TikTok user with the handle "prisywanlov1" and a Facebook user with the handle "Empress Papa A-Amigos," in connection with the false publication.

The Service also noted that investigations were underway to establish the individuals behind the accounts so that they could face justice.

"We find it deeply unfortunate that a tragic incident resulting in the loss of two beautiful souls is being exploited by some individuals in an unGhanaian manner to draw attention to themselves. We urge the public to refrain from such actions and allow the families to grieve in peace."

Police's statement on Elrad Salifu Amoako.

Court orders for Salifu Amoako’s son's passports

YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Salifu Amoako's son made his first court appearance on November 1, 2024, after his involvement in the East Legon accident.

The court requested for his Ghanaian and American passports to be submitted on Monday, November 4, 2024. Ghanaians who heard the news were excited and expressed their views in the comments section.

