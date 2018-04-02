GIMPA courses and fees: List of programs offered in 2022/2023
Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) is a renowned institution of higher learning in Ghana that has created a fantastic learning culture for Ghanaians. Today, the tertiary learning centre is an independent school with complete financial and operational autonomy. Do you want to know more about GIMPA courses? Indeed, the university is made of different schools that offer various programmes; however, what course should you go for?
Often, accredited universities with complete autonomy to run their affairs surpass expectations and embark on a successful path that builds their reputation. And with such progress, students benefit from the well-developed and designed learning techniques and courses offered. GIMPA is one such tertiary centre, boasting incredible excellence in mind for students that partake in their courses.
GIMPA's schools
GIMPA's vision and mission are apparent, and they show the institution's desire to equip understudies with the best skills. The tertiary institution aims to build the appropriate capacity in public sector disciplines and practices and has become the best centre of excellence in Ghana.
Furthermore, the university is looking to develop the managerial skills of individuals hired in the public and private sectors. GIMPA was created in 1961 as a joint United Nations Special Fund Project. During the 1999/2000 period, it was selected under the National Reform Programme to be revised into a self-financing institution.
Today, it is a fully-fledged university in Ghana and recognized in Africa and other parts of the world. They received this accreditation from the National Accreditation Board under section 5 of the GIMPA Act, 2004 (Act 626). GIMPA institute is made up of four schools, namely:
- Business School
- School of Public Service and Governance
- Faculty of Law
- School of Technology
The learning centre can award degrees, diplomas, certificates, and other academic papers based on their courses. GIMPA also issues honorary degrees after approval by the council.
GIMPA courses
What courses does GIMPA offer? GIMPA has different admission opportunities every year for various programmes. There are numerous long and short professional courses in Ghana at five different levels, namely:
- Bachelor degree programs
- Master's degree programs
- PhD programs
- Postgraduate diploma programs
- Certificate programs
The courses are offered under the school of business, technology, public service and governance, and law school.
1. GIMPA Bachelor degree programs
The institution's schools offer interesting bachelor's programmes that touch virtually any profession. These bachelor's courses go for three to four years.
Business school
- Bachelor of Accounting
- Bachelor of Finance
- Bachelor of Marketing
- Bachelor, Business Administration
- Bachelor of Human Resource Management
- Bachelor, Procurement, Logistics, and Supply Chain Management
- Bachelor, Hospitality And Tourism Management
- Bachelor, Project Management
School of Technology
- BSc Information and Communication Technology (BSc ICT) [Daytime and Evening Sessions]
- BSc Computer Science (BSc CS) [Daytime and Evening Sessions]
- BSc Management Information Systems (BSC MIS) [Daytime and Evening Sessions]
- BSc. Health Informatics [Daytime and Evening Sessions]
School of public service and governance
- Bachelor of Public Administration
Law School
- LL.B Day Programme
- LL.B Regular Programme
- LL.B Modular Program
2. GIMPA Master's degree programs
Here is a list of all GIMPA masters programmes in the school of business, technology, and public service and governance.
School of business
- Master of Accounting and Finance
- Master of Human Resource Management
- Master of Marketing
- Master of Quality Management
- Master of Supply Chain Management (MSCM)
- Master of Project Management (MPM)
- Master of Natural Resource Accounting
- Executive Masters in Business Administration (EMBA)
- Master Of Business Administration (MBA)
- Master Of Research In Business Administration (MRes)
School of technology
- Master of Philosophy MIS (MPhil MIS) [Evening and Modular Sessions]
- Master of Philosophy ICT (MPhil ICT) [Evening and Modular Sessions]
- Master of Science MIS (MSc MIS) [Evening, Weekend and Modular Sessions]
- Master of Science ICT (MSc ICT) [Evening, Weekend and Modular Sessions]
- Master of Philosophy in Information Systems (MPhil IS) [Evening and Modular Sessions]
- MSc. IT & Law [Evening, Weekend and Modular Sessions]
- MSc. Digital Forensics and Cybersecurity [Evening, Weekend and Modular Sessions]
- MSc. Applied Mathematics [Evening, Weekend and Modular Sessions]
School of public service and governance
- Public Sector Management Training Programme (PSMTP)
- Masters in Public Health (MPH)
- Master of Philosophy in Public Administration (MPA)
- Master of Public Administration
- Master of Philosophy in Development Finance
- Master of Philosophy in Governance & Leadership
- Master of Development Management (MDM)
- Master Of Arts In International Relations And Diplomacy (MAIRD)
- Masters In Regional Integration And African Development (MAIRD)
- MSc Environmental Studies And Policy (ESP)
- Executive Masters In Governance & Leadership & Executive Masters In Public Administration (EMPA)
3. GIMPA PhD programs
There are a few PhD courses offered at GIMPA School of business and public service and governance. They include:
School of business
- Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration (PhD)
- Doctor of Management (DMGT)
- PhD Seminars (Electives)
- Strategic Management Seminar
- Theory Of Logistics
- Risk Theory Seminar
- Business-To-Business Marketing
- Applied Quantitative Methods In Finance
- Performance Assessment
School of public service and governance
- PhD. Program In Public Administration, Policy And Governance
4. GIMPA postgraduate diploma programs
GIMPA post-graduate courses are offered in the school of business, technology and public service and governance. They include:
Business school
- PD Business Administration
School of Technology
- PD in Information and Communication Technology
- PD in Management Information Systems
- PD in IT Project Management
School of public service and governance
- Postgraduate Certificate In Public Administration (PG-CPA)
- Postgraduate Diploma In Public Administration (PG-DPA)
- Postgraduate Certificate In Occupational Safety, health and Environmental Management(COSHEM)
- Postgraduate Diploma In Occupational Safety, health and Environmental Management.
5. GIMPA certificate programs
Here is a list of all the certificate short courses in Ghana's GIMPA University. They are spread across three schools: the school of technology, the centre for management development (CMD), and the gender development and resource centre (GDRC).
School of technology
- Certificate in ICT (CICT)
- Certificate in ICT for Project Management (CIPM)
- Certificate in IT Management
- Certificate in Telecommunications Management
- Certificate in Information Systems Requirements Analysis (CIRA)
- Certificate in Microsoft Server Database Administration
- Advanced Certificate in Database Programming with .Net Framework (ACDP)
- Certificate in SQL Expertise in Microsoft SQL Server 2012 (CSQL)
- Advanced Certificate in Web Programming with .Net Framework (ACWP)
- Advanced Certificate in Web Technologies with .Net Framework (ACWT)
The centre for management development (CMD)
- International Certificate in Logistics and Transport
- International Professional Diploma in Logistics and Transport
- Advanced Diploma in Logistics and Transport
- Certificate in Monitoring and Evaluation
- Certificate in Public Relations
- Certificate In Marketing Management
- Certificate in Tourism & Hospitality Management
- Certificate in Customer Service Management
- Certificate in Entrepreneurship/Small Business Management
- Certificate in Microfinance Operations
- Certificate in Church Leadership & Management
- Certificate in NGO Management
Gender development and resource centre (GDRC)
- Certificate in Gender Development
- Women In Management Middle Level
- Women In Management Senior Level
- Customized Programmes
GIMPA fees for various programmes
GIMPA charges different application and tuition fees reliant on the programme you have applied for. For instance:
- Bachelor’s application fees are GHC150 and GHC2,200 for tuition per semester.
- A postgraduate diploma also costs GHC150 for the application and GHC2,500 for every semester’s tuition.
- Master's program applicants have to pay GHC200 and GHC4,450 for the tuition fees.
However, the above is just an overview and a rough estimate for the entire learning institution. Every school charges a specific fee that covers the tuition cost and many other costs reliant on the course. For more details about the fee, one is advised to visit the school.
2022/2023 admission and cut off
Is GIMPA admission out? The 2022/2023 Admission forms for the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration are not out now. However, the opening of the application process is officially communicated through the university's communication platform.
What is the cut off point for GIMPA?
The cut-off point for admission to GIMPA depend on the program one is looking forward to enrolling for. For the 2022/2023 admissions, the cut off points are as follows:
It is integral that you are aware of GIMPA courses if you are looking to pursue your education in this premier tertiary institution. The learning centre has been designed to accommodate students from diverse backgrounds and provide them with essential skills to build a prosperous career.
