GIMPA courses and fees: List of programs offered in 2022/2023

Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) is a renowned institution of higher learning in Ghana that has created a fantastic learning culture for Ghanaians. Today, the tertiary learning centre is an independent school with complete financial and operational autonomy. Do you want to know more about GIMPA courses? Indeed, the university is made of different schools that offer various programmes; however, what course should you go for?

Often, accredited universities with complete autonomy to run their affairs surpass expectations and embark on a successful path that builds their reputation. And with such progress, students benefit from the well-developed and designed learning techniques and courses offered. GIMPA is one such tertiary centre, boasting incredible excellence in mind for students that partake in their courses.

GIMPA's schools

GIMPA's vision and mission are apparent, and they show the institution's desire to equip understudies with the best skills. The tertiary institution aims to build the appropriate capacity in public sector disciplines and practices and has become the best centre of excellence in Ghana.

Furthermore, the university is looking to develop the managerial skills of individuals hired in the public and private sectors. GIMPA was created in 1961 as a joint United Nations Special Fund Project. During the 1999/2000 period, it was selected under the National Reform Programme to be revised into a self-financing institution.

Today, it is a fully-fledged university in Ghana and recognized in Africa and other parts of the world. They received this accreditation from the National Accreditation Board under section 5 of the GIMPA Act, 2004 (Act 626). GIMPA institute is made up of four schools, namely:

Business School

School of Public Service and Governance

Faculty of Law

School of Technology

The learning centre can award degrees, diplomas, certificates, and other academic papers based on their courses. GIMPA also issues honorary degrees after approval by the council.

GIMPA courses

What courses does GIMPA offer? GIMPA has different admission opportunities every year for various programmes. There are numerous long and short professional courses in Ghana at five different levels, namely:

Bachelor degree programs

Master's degree programs

PhD programs

Postgraduate diploma programs

Certificate programs

The courses are offered under the school of business, technology, public service and governance, and law school.

1. GIMPA Bachelor degree programs

The institution's schools offer interesting bachelor's programmes that touch virtually any profession. These bachelor's courses go for three to four years.

Business school

Bachelor of Accounting

Bachelor of Finance

Bachelor of Marketing

Bachelor, Business Administration

Bachelor of Human Resource Management

Bachelor, Procurement, Logistics, and Supply Chain Management

Bachelor, Hospitality And Tourism Management

Bachelor, Project Management

School of Technology

BSc Information and Communication Technology (BSc ICT) [Daytime and Evening Sessions]

BSc Computer Science (BSc CS) [Daytime and Evening Sessions]

BSc Management Information Systems (BSC MIS) [Daytime and Evening Sessions]

BSc. Health Informatics [Daytime and Evening Sessions]

School of public service and governance

Bachelor of Public Administration

Law School

LL.B Day Programme

LL.B Regular Programme

LL.B Modular Program

2. GIMPA Master's degree programs

Here is a list of all GIMPA masters programmes in the school of business, technology, and public service and governance.

School of business

Master of Accounting and Finance

Master of Human Resource Management

Master of Marketing

Master of Quality Management

Master of Supply Chain Management (MSCM)

Master of Project Management (MPM)

Master of Natural Resource Accounting

Executive Masters in Business Administration (EMBA)

Master Of Business Administration (MBA)

Master Of Research In Business Administration (MRes)

School of technology

Master of Philosophy MIS (MPhil MIS) [Evening and Modular Sessions]

Master of Philosophy ICT (MPhil ICT) [Evening and Modular Sessions]

Master of Science MIS (MSc MIS) [Evening, Weekend and Modular Sessions]

Master of Science ICT (MSc ICT) [Evening, Weekend and Modular Sessions]

Master of Philosophy in Information Systems (MPhil IS) [Evening and Modular Sessions]

MSc. IT & Law [Evening, Weekend and Modular Sessions]

MSc. Digital Forensics and Cybersecurity [Evening, Weekend and Modular Sessions]

MSc. Applied Mathematics [Evening, Weekend and Modular Sessions]

School of public service and governance

Public Sector Management Training Programme (PSMTP)

Masters in Public Health (MPH)

Master of Philosophy in Public Administration (MPA)

Master of Public Administration

Master of Philosophy in Development Finance

Master of Philosophy in Governance & Leadership

Master of Development Management (MDM)

Master Of Arts In International Relations And Diplomacy (MAIRD)

Masters In Regional Integration And African Development (MAIRD)

MSc Environmental Studies And Policy (ESP)

Executive Masters In Governance & Leadership & Executive Masters In Public Administration (EMPA)

3. GIMPA PhD programs

There are a few PhD courses offered at GIMPA School of business and public service and governance. They include:

School of business

Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration (PhD)

Doctor of Management (DMGT)

PhD Seminars (Electives)

Strategic Management Seminar

Theory Of Logistics

Risk Theory Seminar

Business-To-Business Marketing

Applied Quantitative Methods In Finance

Performance Assessment

School of public service and governance

PhD. Program In Public Administration, Policy And Governance

4. GIMPA postgraduate diploma programs

GIMPA post-graduate courses are offered in the school of business, technology and public service and governance. They include:

Business school

PD Business Administration

School of Technology

PD in Information and Communication Technology

PD in Management Information Systems

PD in IT Project Management

School of public service and governance

Postgraduate Certificate In Public Administration (PG-CPA)

Postgraduate Diploma In Public Administration (PG-DPA)

Postgraduate Certificate In Occupational Safety, health and Environmental Management(COSHEM)

Postgraduate Diploma In Occupational Safety, health and Environmental Management.

5. GIMPA certificate programs

Here is a list of all the certificate short courses in Ghana's GIMPA University. They are spread across three schools: the school of technology, the centre for management development (CMD), and the gender development and resource centre (GDRC).

School of technology

Certificate in ICT (CICT)

Certificate in ICT for Project Management (CIPM)

Certificate in IT Management

Certificate in Telecommunications Management

Certificate in Information Systems Requirements Analysis (CIRA)

Certificate in Microsoft Server Database Administration

Advanced Certificate in Database Programming with .Net Framework (ACDP)

Certificate in SQL Expertise in Microsoft SQL Server 2012 (CSQL)

Advanced Certificate in Web Programming with .Net Framework (ACWP)

Advanced Certificate in Web Technologies with .Net Framework (ACWT)

The centre for management development (CMD)

International Certificate in Logistics and Transport

International Professional Diploma in Logistics and Transport

Advanced Diploma in Logistics and Transport

Certificate in Monitoring and Evaluation

Certificate in Public Relations

Certificate In Marketing Management

Certificate in Tourism & Hospitality Management

Certificate in Customer Service Management

Certificate in Entrepreneurship/Small Business Management

Certificate in Microfinance Operations

Certificate in Church Leadership & Management

Certificate in NGO Management

Gender development and resource centre (GDRC)

Certificate in Gender Development

Women In Management Middle Level

Women In Management Senior Level

Customized Programmes

GIMPA fees for various programmes

GIMPA charges different application and tuition fees reliant on the programme you have applied for. For instance:

Bachelor’s application fees are GHC150 and GHC2,200 for tuition per semester.

A postgraduate diploma also costs GHC150 for the application and GHC2,500 for every semester’s tuition.

Master's program applicants have to pay GHC200 and GHC4,450 for the tuition fees.

However, the above is just an overview and a rough estimate for the entire learning institution. Every school charges a specific fee that covers the tuition cost and many other costs reliant on the course. For more details about the fee, one is advised to visit the school.

2022/2023 admission and cut off

Is GIMPA admission out? The 2022/2023 Admission forms for the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration are not out now. However, the opening of the application process is officially communicated through the university's communication platform.

What is the cut off point for GIMPA?

The cut-off point for admission to GIMPA depend on the program one is looking forward to enrolling for. For the 2022/2023 admissions, the cut off points are as follows:

It is integral that you are aware of GIMPA courses if you are looking to pursue your education in this premier tertiary institution. The learning centre has been designed to accommodate students from diverse backgrounds and provide them with essential skills to build a prosperous career.

