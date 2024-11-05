A video of Adjoa Lil Doc, a young Ghanaian prodigy, sharing her aspirations on one of the international media houses has surfaced online

The young girl, during her first appearance on BBC pidgin, noted that she wants to become a Doctor to save people's lives

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and expressed their views in the comments section

Adjoa Lil Doc, a young Ghanaian prodigy, has opened up about her dreams and aspirations. The young girl is known for her impressive display of scientific knowledge.

She was recently featured on BBC Pidgin and shared why she wanted to become a Doctor. In an online trading video, she noted that she wanted to be a doctor to save people's lives.

Adjoa Lil Doc is sharing her aspirations on BBC pidgin. Image source: Adjoa Lil Doc

Source: TikTok

She also noted that learning about human anatomy is her passion, and she wants to solve the problems associated with the body.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail Adjoa Lil Doc

Netizens who saw the young girl's video sharing her aspirations were impressed and shared their views in the post's comment section.

@The_Caring_Midwife wrote:

"Indeed you’re genius and gifted."

@annacouture6 wrote:

"I want her to be our family doctor so doc pls learn hard."

@auntilydia8 wrote:

"Doctor papapaaa."

@joycewinston671 wrote:

"Yesss! And you are definitely on the way lil Doc keep up the Great work!! #followingyouforever."

@My Diary wrote:

"You’re already a doctor you’re divine you’re sent you’re not ordinary maybe you’re sent for a purpose which will come to lime light soon bravo Doctor."

@King-David wrote:

"My powerful Doc."

@Allen wrote:

"And you will be one of the best doctors in the world. God be with you. Blessings!"

@Sir Lord wrote:

"God bless you DR BAHA for helping my niece little Dr Naana Adwoa Andoh."

@engineerobiri wrote:

"Dreams will surely come through, AMEN."

@Naa wrote:

"You are a genius and definitely gifted."

@Treasure wrote:

"you are going places my lil doctor."

@nana heema wrote:

"May all ur wishes come true."

AFRO smartvybes wrote:

"You are an inspiration too keep shining dearest."

Adjoa Lil Doc graduates

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Adjoa Lil Doc had graduated. She excelled in her studies and graduated as a valedictorian.

The young prodigy also shared a heartwarming message with her schoolmates who were graduating with her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh