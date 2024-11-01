A Ghanaian lady has ditched NSS to move abroad for greener pastures barely a few weeks into the service

The young lady, identified as Naveyah, who was reportedly posted to the Sandema SHS, shared a video of her relocation journey

Naveyah's online community, upon sighting the video, trooped the comment section to congratulate and tap into her good fortunes

A Ghanaian lady, who was due to serve her nation under the National Service Scheme (NSS) has relocated abroad to seek a better opportunity.

Naveyah, as she is known on TikTok, suggested in the captions of a TikTok video that she was posted to the Sandema SHS in the Builsa North District of the Upper East Region for her NSS.

However, the video shared on TikTok suggested that Naveyah had ditched her mandatory national service in search of greener pastures outside the country.

The video, as sighted by YEN.com.gh, chronicled the young Ghanaian lady's journey abroad from when she departed Ghana to her arrival at the airport of her new country.

Naveyah's friends congratulate her

After Naveyah posted her relocation video on social media, a few of her friends thronged the comment section to congratulate her.

Below are a few of the reactions gathered by YEN.com..gh

@_ii.shampaign wrote:

"The fact that I actually asked same question."

@Naveyah also wrote:

"I will come and do oo."

@LitlNaYa commented:

"On your way to sadema I guess."

@Naveyah replied again:

"Actually that’s the truth."

@odey253 also commented:

"I tap into your blessings."

@Gilbert said:

"Ei you people , so ebi us p3 Dey do nss herrrr."

"Naveyah responded:

"You wey didn’t even complete."

Ghanaian lady advises outgone NSS personnel

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian lady offered some useful tips to the personnel who recently completed their NSS.

The lady urged the personnel to accept job offers that would pay them at least GH¢1500 as a starting salary.

Many of the university graduates who chanced on the Ghanaian lady's video received the advice in good faith and commended her.

