A Ghanaian couple living abroad could not hide their joy after completing their first dream house in Ghana

In a video, the couple shared start-to-finish videos of the completed apartments they started three years ago

The video of their plush mansion together attracted congratulatory words from Ghanaians on social media

A young Ghanaian couple based abroad has taken to social media to celebrate a major accomplishment in their life.

The couple, aha @theKYfamily online, announced that they had finished their dream mansion back home in Ghana.

A Ghanaian couple celebrate on social media after building their dream mansion. Photo credit: @thekyfamily5/TikTok.

In a video posted on TikTok, the adorable couple showed off their new plush mansion situated in a part of their country of birth.

The new mansion, as sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, is a three-storey apartment with a ground floor and a large compound.

"Three years ago, my husband and I bought our first land with an intention to build an apartment. We never imagined it would be completed this soon and look this amazing. We give thanks to the Almighty God for this accomplishment and how far he has brought us. This is only the beginning," the wife said in the voiceover of the video.

Ghanaians online congratulate the couple

After the couple posted the video of their fully-completed mansion on TikTok, Ghanaians thronged the comments section to congratulate them.

@E L I K P L I M wrote:

"Marry right Chale...congrats."

@boatemahpapabi also wrote:

"wow.congrats.I tap into this blessin."

@Madam Noire said:

"I will do this with my God given husband, in Jesus name amen!."

@dorothyandoh also said:

"I will build together with the one I will settle down with and it will be a blessing, lovely, great and successful, so shall it be done. Amen."

@KwakuMaame commented

"Woaw! congratulations dear, I tap into ur Blessings dearGhanaian couple save to build house."

