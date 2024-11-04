Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo has reacted to Bournemouth's victory over Manchester City in the Premier League

The AFC Bournemouth forward scored as the Cherries recorded their first victory over the champions

Semenyo's performances has seen him attract interest from some of the top clubs in the Premier League

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has expressed excitement after AFC Bournemouth ended Manchester City's unbeaten run in the Premier League.

The Black Stars forward opened the scoring at the Vitality Park as the Cherries got off to a bright start on Saturday afternoon.

Summer arrival Evanilson doubled the lead after the break before Josko Gvardiol reduced the deficit for City, but it was too late for a comeback.

Speaking after the game, Semenyo described the victory as amazing while praising his strike partner Evanilson.

"It feels amazing. The best team in the world. We made it tough for them and everyone is buzzing with the result. A win is a win. It doesn't matter if it is one goal or three, we deserved it," he said, as quoted by the BBC.

We see the potential in training. We know it takes time to settle into a new league but he has done well and the goals are coming now," added the forward as he praised Evanilson.

Semenyo has been Bournemouth best player this season, netting four goals in 10 Premier League games, per Transfermarkt.

Semenyo attracts interest from top clubs

The Ghana international has been attracting interest from some of the top clubs in England including Liverpool.

Tottenham, where his former teammate Dominic Solanke moved to the summer, are also scouting the forward with Newcastle United also set to make a move for the striker in the winter transfer window.

Semenyo joined Bournemouth in January 2023 from Bristol City.

Semenyo scores against City

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo became the latest Ghanaian to score against Manchester City in the Premier League after opening the scoring in their Saturday afternoon clash.

The Ghana international brilliantly turned home a pass from Milos Kerkez after a quick finish in the box.

Semenyo is having an outstanding campaign, netting his fourth goal in ten matches in the English topflight league.

