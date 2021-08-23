The past weekend was an eventful one as it was marked by the biggest Nigerian wedding ceremony so far in the year 2021.

There was huge noise around the number of private jets guests flew in for the occasion. A 100 was total the popular figure shared on social media, an airport source that spoke to the BBC “there were actually fewer than 50.”

The wedding had so many dignitaries in attendance. Photo source: BBC

In this report, YEN.com.gh will be looking at five highlights from the classy ceremony.

1. The bride price

In a society where bride price payment is a very important part of wedding ceremonies, it is no wonder therefore that many would want to know how much the son of the president paid.

According to the BBC, Yusuf paid N500,000 to the family of the bride, an amount the media said is 10 times much higher than what is the norm in the north.

2. The number of private jets used for the ceremony

3. Guests later vibed to Naira Marley's Coming song

A viral video on Sunday, August 22, showed that guests who attended the ceremony vibed hard to Naira Marley's Coming song. The act got many Nigerians' reactions.

4. Goodluck and other dignitaries

The former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, was at the wedding ceremony. The Gambia first lady, Fatoumata Bah Barrow, and ex-president of Niger, Muhammadu Issoufu, were among the many dignitaries.

5. Security situation at the wedding

Security was really beefed up at the palace where the event took place. Nearby locations also had a heavy presence of security officials.

A video of the jets

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that several of the dignitaries who graced the event travelled in private jets as a video showed over 25 private jets that were stationed at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport during the occasion.

The video of the jets at the Kano airport generated huge reactions on Instagram. Below are some reactions from users on the platform:

Bxbbayy said:

''And people will have the audacity to tell us no money in Nigeria.''

prince_khalid_usman said:

''And there are telling no money in Nigeria.''

