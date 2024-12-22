Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams continued his red-hot form on Saturday evening in their match against Osasuna

The Black Stars forward provided an assist for the Basque club as they recorded victory on the road in La Liga

Williams joined the La Liga outfit from their youth side ten years ago and has since been a key figure at Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao battled to a 2-1 victory over Osasuna at Estadio El Sadar in La Liga’s Round 18 on Saturday evening.

The match, witnessed by 22,030 fans, was a gripping contest from start to finish.

Osasuna struck first in the 25th minute when Lucas Torró capitalised on a set-piece opportunity, slotting the ball into the bottom right corner.

Athletic’s response was swift. Just six minutes later, Gorka Guruzeta equalised with a clinical header, expertly assisted by Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams.

Williams' pinpoint cross showcased his creative prowess, marking his fifth assist of the season.

Athletic continued to press, and their persistence paid off in the 74th minute. Alex Berenguer’s precise left-footed strike sealed the victory, giving Athletic their 13th win in their head-to-head history against Osasuna.

What's next for Williams and Bilbao?

Williams, who has now featured in all 18 league games this season, was instrumental throughout the match, demonstrating why he remains a key asset for Bilbao.

The team now shifts focus to their Copa del Rey clash with Logrones on January 4th.

Williams eyes La Liga title

The Ghana striker has set sights on winning La Liga with Athletic Bilbao despite Real Madrid and Barcelona being favourites.

Bilbao are enjoying one of their best runs in the league, currently on a four-game winning run and have not lost a match in the last five games.

The Copa de Rey holders are only four points behind leaders Barcelona.

“We mustn’t throw in the towel on anything,” he declared, as quoted by Africa Top Sports. “We must be ambitious. It’s a big deal, but why not?”

Williams marks ten years at Bilbao

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams celebrated his tenth anniversary as a first-team player for Spanish club Athletic Bilbao.

The striker, who helped the Basque club beat Real Madrid last week, has spent ten years at Bilbao.

Although he signed his first professional contract in January 2015, he made his debut on December 6, 2014.

