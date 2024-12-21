Mohammed Kudus scored his third goal of the season in West Ham's game against Brighton and Hove Albion at the London Olympic Stadium.

The Ghana international rose high to head home after Brighton's goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen parried Jarrod Bowen's strike into his path.

Kudus scores and celebrates on customised stool. Photo: Rob Newel.

The visitors had opened the scoring through Matts Wieffer moments after the break.

However, the lead lasted only seven minutes as the former Ajax midfielder levelled for the Hammers.

Kudus has been instrumental for the Hammers, creating and forcing Brighton into making mistakes.

The London club came close early in the game through captain Jarrod Bowen, but Verbruggen denied the English forward.

Brighton also had their chances with Kaoru Mitoma and Joao Pedro with their best opportunities of the half.

The Seagulls dominated before half-time and made it count after the break, following a mistake from Lukasz Fabianski, with Wieffer finishing off.

Seven minutes after taking the lead, West Ham United broke on the left before Bowen fired from outside the box, with Verbruggen punching into the path of Kudus.

