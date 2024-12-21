Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus confident West Ham United are getting back to their best

The West Ham United star scored as the Hammers shared the spoils with Brighton in the EPL

Kudus pulled out a traditionally custom-made stool to celebrate his goal in the draw with Brighton

Mohammed Kudus insists West Ham are gradually getting to their best after sharing the spoils with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Ghana international netted the important equaliser seven minutes after the Seagulls had taken the lead.

Kudus headed him after Brighton goalkeeper Verbruggen punched a powerful Jarrod Bowen strike into his path.

Matts Wieffer had given Brighton the lead following a poor clearance from West Ham goalie Lukasz Fabianski fell to him for a rebound.

Despite going down early in the second half, the London club improved their game to salvage a point.

“I think we’re getting close to our best, step-by-step, and the team gave their best today,” our No14 said. “The boys showed good energy and resilience to come back after going down, and although we wanted the win, we’ll take the point and move forward," he said after the game, as quoted by the club's official website.

“It feels good to have been able to contribute to the result. As an attacker, it’s always good to score, and it will really help my confidence. It would’ve been nice to have helped to get all three points, but it wasn’t meant to be."

Kudus celebrates on an elephant stool

After scoring in the game against Brighton, Kudus pulled out a custom-made stool from Ghana to celebrate his goal.

According to the midfielder, the stool is symbolic of Ghanaian culture and has a significant meaning. Kudus disclosed that it is associated with power.

The 24-year-old has now netted three goals and delivered an assist in 12 Premier League games.

Kudus scores in Brighton draw

