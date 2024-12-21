Veteran gospel musician Mama Esther won souls for Christ with her powerful ministration at Lil Win's school

The veteran gospel musician managed to entertain the audience, although she was medically unfit

Some social media users have commented on the trending videos at famous blogger zionfelixdotcom shared on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Veteran gospel musician Mama Esther was among the top performers at Lil Win's school 9 Lessons and Carols Day event on Friday, December 20, 2024.

Mama Esther disclosed to the guests, parents, and pupils of Great Minds International School that she wanted to cancel the invitation for health reasons.

Mama Esther performs at Lil Win's school with a broken leg. Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom.

Source: Instagram

The Onyame Ayebi hitmaker explained that she had a tragic accident a week before the event but did not want to disappoint Lil Win and Christians, who were eager to watch her perform.

Mama Esther added that she opted to wear a long maxi dress to cover up her wounds and bandages for her electrifying performance.

Watch the video below:

Lil Win shows off his dance moves

Ghanaian actor and founder of Great Minds International School, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly called Lil Win looked dapper in white short sleeve kaftan during the annual 9 Lessons and Carol event.

He entertained the students and teachers with his hilarious dance moves as his beautiful wife and family watched.

Watch the video below:

Mama Esther performs at Lil Win's school

Some social media users have commented on Mama Esther's video trending on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ms_linda_akua_obiribea stated:

"Mummy, may God strengthen you 👏🙌."

lauraowusu1 stated:

"It's Lilwin's seriousness for me😂😂."

kojofreeman_gh stated:

"The woman talks, say, sika s3m ay3 den, but still, you dey throw the money on her 😀😀😀."

bolajiajiman stated:

"One thing I like about lil he doesn’t boss up.Humble soul."

harrisontituscoded stated:

"This guy 💯❤️".

dt_univers stated:

"Likewise, my dear…. Just love her to pieces."

naa_odoley_ stated:

"Please add up to the money and pay Martha Ankomah for damages on defamation of her character."

renecollectiongh stated:

"Onyame nhyira wo Mama Esther ❤️❤️❤️."

itsnora5080 stated:

"This woman gets voice ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

sirjeremyabaidoo stated:

"Martha is counting the money !😂😂."

yhaw_thurzdaes stated:

"The backing vocalist is too good, abeg 😍."

Lil Win's opens plush barbershop in Kumasi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how actor Lil Win of Kumawood reacted when his mother and wife, Maame Serwaa, showed up late for the launch of his barbershop.

His mother was dressed in African print, and his wife was wearing a corseted suit with white top and pants.

While some social media users applauded him in the comments area, many others were moved by the video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh