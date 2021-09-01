Kylian Mbappe turned down a staggering new deal at Paris Saint-Germain that would have seen him earn more than Lionel Messi and Neymar

The 22-year-old was linked to Real Madrid until the last minute of the transfer deadline day but PSG rejected their offer

The French striker is in the final ten months of his contract at Parc des Princes and he is allowed to speak to other clubs

Kylian Mbappe refused to sign a new two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain after the club rejected Real Madrid's tempting offer, Sport Bible.

The France international was keen on leaving Parc des Princes before the summer window got closed but PSG rejected Madrid's last offer.

Deadline day offer from Real Madrid

The Spanish giants made a €200million ( about GHC 1.4 billion ) offer on deadline day but the French club insisted the offer did not match theirs.

Kylian Mbappe turns down £742,413-per-week contract that would have seen him earn more than Messi and Neymar.

Los Blancos had initially made bids of €160m and €170m in the week but the Ligue 1 club stood its ground.

PSG's new deal turn down by Mbappe

And now £38m annually salary after tax was dangled in front of Mbappe that could make him the richest player in the world but he turned it down.

The £742,413-per-week deal will be way more than what Lionel Messi and Neymar currently earn at the club.

However, with ten months left on Mbappe's deal, he does not seem to see his future playing in the French League.

The World Cup winner can now speak to other clubs six months to the end of his contract and sign a pre-agreement.

The transfer saga has not affected the 22-year-old in any way as he scored three goals in four matches, two of them coming in the last game against Reims.

Madrid's third bid on Mbappe

