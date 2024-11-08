Gomski, in an interview, opined that the dancehall music genre was one of the biggest problems in Ghana

The music executive said that the dancehall music genre was not part of authentic Ghanaian sound

Gomski added that international record labels had 'suppressed' dancehall because of its association with vulgar content

Ghanaian music executive and manager Ike Otoo Arhin, better known by his stage name Gomski, has weighed in on the issues facing the Ghanaian music industry.

Music executive Gomski explains why dancehall music is one of the biggest problems in Ghana. Photo source: @like_ike16

Source: Twitter

Gomski speaks on dancehall music in Ghana

In an interview on 3Music's Culture Daily show, Gomski opined that the dancehall music genre was one of the biggest issues plaguing the Ghanaian music industry.

The music executive explained that the dancehall genre was not part of the authentic Ghanaian sound that people could identify with on the international scene.

He said:

"I think that one of our biggest problems in Ghana has been dancehall. I have loved dancehall since day one, but I think it has been our biggest problem."

Gomski noted that it was easier for people living abroad to identify Nigerian and British artistes based on their use of the pidgin language and rap style, respectively.

The Crux Global co-founder said that many international record labels are 'suppressing' dancehall music because of the vulgar language and content associated with dancehall songs.

Gomski, who manages the Tema-based group R2bees, said that the international music market appreciates Afrobeats songs over dancehall because the Nigerian songs are catchy and have a 'feel good vibe'.

The music executive added that Afrobeats' international appeal was one of the main reasons why the genre received massive recognition in recent editions of the Grammy Awards.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Gomski's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Gomski's remarks below:

mrr_hillary commented:

"Someone finally said what I’ve been saying."

7riches_ said:

"It’s nonfa."

thatdaywillcme11 commented:

"The guy makes a lot of sense."

togbeghana remarked:

"Facts. We just have to sing more in our language and sell Ghana 🇬🇭 stop all these wannabes 🔥."

mccallkwadzo commented:

"Because we have Stonebwoy heading Afrodancehall which helps not only the use patois but any Ghanaian language in it. So 🤷‍♂️."

kana_kre8tes commented:

"We just have to be authentic. Send what we have as Ghana to the world. When we tell the artistes they would say "We are exploring new sounds". If those who brought that sound didn't project it to the world, would they have heard it? Our artistes."

o_jay073 said:

"He is really saying a whole truth!! We way back.. lol."

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh