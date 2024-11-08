Equatorial Guinea's former ANIF boss, Baltasar Engonga, has appeared before a court following his alleged involvement in fraud.

A video of Mr Engonga in shackles while being escorted out of the court premises has surfaced online

Many interested social media users shared their views on the video in the comment section of the viral Instagram post

Equatorial Guinea's former Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), Baltasar Ebang Engonga, appeared in court over fraud allegations and after more than 400 adult videos of him surfaced online.

Baltasar Engonga appears in court

A video of Mr Engonga leaving the courthouse has surfaced on social media and gone viral. A security official was seen fixing shackles on his feet and escorting him out of the court premises.

The moment he stepped out of the court premises towards his car, the former ANIF boss was met with a heavy media presence with multiple journalists seeking to take snapshots or get a comment.

In a viral video, the journalists were seen trying to get answers to their curious questions while security officials pushed them aside to make way for Mr Engonga to get into the car waiting to take him into custody.

Video of Baltasar Engonga in court.

Reactions to Baltasar Engonga in court

Below are the diverse opinions of social media users regarding Mr Engonga's appearance before the court:

iam_olayombo said:

"See wetin too much enjoyment dey cause 😂😂😂"

nickie_dabarbie said:

"Main crime was ‘Diversion of funds’.. they were investigating the crime when they fortunately found the tapes on his hard drive."😂😂😂"

veronicasdaughter said:

😅😅😅😅 he is suffering for the wives he sampled, not really his financial crimes"

oluwakemi._o said:

"d man look so innocent 😂 I com dey fear people wey look innocent now o"

prince_ii said:

"Don’t pity him. He’s probably safer in custody."

excellent_pinna said:

"But why cuff him like that? Did he kill anyone"

kvng_mst said:

"A man with 6 kids who slept with about 400 women and none of them got pregnant 🤔"

Baltasar Engonga in court.

Baltasar's beautiful wife's photos trend

YEN.com.gh reported that Baltasar Ebang Engonga, the former Director General of ANIF, went viral after details of his adult tapes surfaced online.

Photos of his beautiful wife have surfaced online, with many people feeling sad for her and their six children.

Netizens talked about how beautiful she looked while talking about the ill-treatment she had received from the renowned politician.

