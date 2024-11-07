Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been handed an extra two-game ban by the English Football Association

Kudus has accepted the latest punishment following his red card in the game against Tottenham Hotspurs

Kudus has been named in the Ghana team for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger

Mohammed Kudus seems to have taken his additional two-game ban from the English FA in his stride as his return to action is prolonged following his red card against Tottenham Hotspurs.

The West Ham star was slapped with an extra two-game ban and a fine of £60,000 after kicking and slapping Spurs players Micky Van de Ven and Pape Matar Sarr.

Kudus will now miss the games against Newcastle United and Arsenal. He will return to action in the Premier League on December 3, in the match against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Mohammed Kudus enjoys Gari and listens to Kwesi Arthur amid FA ban and fine. Photo: Richard Pelham/ Maddie Meyer Instagram/@kudus_mohammed.

Source: Getty Images

In a video posted on his Instagram story, Kudus was spotted drinking a popular Ghanaian beverage called Gari while listening to the song of one of his favourite artists Kwesi Arthur.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old has been named in the Black Stars squad for November's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Niger and Angola.

Why Kudus was handed an extra ban?

The Ghana international was found guilty of acting in an improper manner and violent conduct leading to a five-game ban, as reported by the BBC.

Kudus was initially serving a three-match ban for receiving a straight red-card in the game against Spurs.

However, after a disciplinary inquiry into the happenings of October 19, 2024, the player's punishment was extended. A remorseful Kudus apologised in a letter to the FA and promised to conduct himself better.

He also admitted that he was left frustrated after a disappointing international window with the Black Stars.

Kudus opens up on Spurs red card

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has opened up on his red card in the game between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspurs.

The 24-year-old has been slapped with an extra two-game ban and fined £60,000 by the English FA for acting in an improper manner and using violent conduct against Spurs on October 19, 2024.

Kudus in a moment of madness kicked and slapped defender Micky Van de Ven before shoving midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, leading to his red card.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh