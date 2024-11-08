John Mahama has criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo's decision to unveil a statue of himself

National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate John Mahama has criticised President Akufo-Addo's decision to unveil his own statue at Sekondi in the Western Region.

Addressing supporters, Mahama argued that a leader should be humble in such matters.

“You must let others praise you instead of praising yourself,” he said during his remarks.

Mahama also criticised Akufo-Addo for accepting honourary degrees from various universities as President.

Akufo-Addo most recently received an honorary degree from the University of Health and Allied Sciences.

"Universities are giving him doctorates, but I don’t know where he is taking them."

Akufo-Addo unveiled the statue, erected in front of Sekondi's Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, on Wednesday during a tour of the region.

BBC reported that many Ghanaians mocked the statue's installation, calling it self-glorified and disgraceful.

Man behind Akufo-Addo statue

Ghanaian sculptor Genesis Gyesi shared a video of him working on Akufo-Addo's statue during the night at his workshop.

In the video, the talented sculptor was seen holding a painting device before the structure was mounted at the entrance of the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital in Sekondi.

Genesis shared the video on his TikTok account to unveil himself as the sculptor and show the work that went into the masterpiece.

Man arrested for vandalising the Big Six monument

YEN.com.gh reported that a man was arrested for vandalising the Big Six monument in Accra.

The suspect was also referred to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Following his arrest, the suspect, Newwel Gavu, was arraigned in Kwabenya Circuit Court and remanded.

Police arrested Gavu for vandalism on August 31, which was captured on video and went viral online.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

