The founder of Ghana Lions, the Aston Villa supporters group, has become a source of motivation for many after he shared his story.

In a post on TikTok, a young man, named Owusu Boakye Amando, narrated the genesis of his life, rising from a village in Ghana to the streets of Birmingham in the UK

Owusu Boakye Amando's inspiring story attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Owusu Boakye Amando, the ambassador for the Aston Villa fan base in Africa, has become a source of motivation to many on social media.

This comes after the young Ghanaian man shared an inspiring tale of his journey to becoming an ambassador of the English Premier League side.

Owusu Boakye Amando, a Ghanaian boy shares an inspiring story after becoming Aston Villa's supporters ambassador in Africa. Photo credit: Owusu Boakye Amando/Facebook.

Using pictures to narrate his story, Owusu Boakye Amando gave a detailed account of his humble beginnings, capturing his days as a farmer in the village.

Photos sighted by YEN.com.gh show that Owusu Boakye Amando, founder of Ghana Lions (Aston Villa's supporters group in Ghana), had a challenging start to life.

The rolling pictures also showed that he slept in an overcrowded, dilapidated structure in Ejisu-Juaben, a town in the Ashanti Region.

However, his passion for Aston Villa eventually gained global attention, featuring him on the premier show, Fanzine.

Through his love for the Birmingham-based club, Owusu Boakye Amando's life has undergone a remarkable transformation, culminating in his role as Aston Villa's fanbase ambassador in Africa.

In the caption accompanying the pictures he shared on TikTok, Owusu Boakye Amando, expressed gratitude to God for his journey thus far.

"God has perfect timing; never early, never late. It takes a little patience and it takes a lot of faith but it's worth the wait. Glory be to God Alone," he wrote.

Owusu's story inspires netizens

Owusu Boakye Amando's story inspired many netizens who commented on his TikTok post.

@RHICHLHORD0 wrote:

"The same God that did it for Paul go do am for Peter type Amen."

@Nana_Ama also wrote:

"At least you had a phone to remind you of your past. What about those who didn’t have."

@Ravi Giovanni kankam said:

"Am really encouraged watching your video.."

@Godloves also said:

"You’re the real evidence of GOD I give GOD all the glory for your life and I tap into your testimony in JESUS CHRIST NAME AMEN."

@MZGwenAcquah1 commented:

"I tap into this glory in Jesus name...May our struggle comes with testimony."

