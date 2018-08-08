Global site navigation

Koforidua Technical University courses, fees and admission requirements
Study

Koforidua Technical University courses, fees and admission requirements

by  Chris Ndetei Jackline Wangare

Koforidua Technical University (KTU) is one of the few state-owned universities in the eastern region of Ghana. It was established in 1997 as a polytechnic and was later converted into a technical university in 2016. The institution has successfully produced many graduates of value. Here is all you need to know about Koforidua Technical University courses and admission requirements.

Koforidua Technical University graduates and logo
Koforidua Technical University offers various undergraduate courses. Photo: @Koforidua Technical University (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Koforidua Technical University offers a number of academic and professional courses to Ghanaian students and international students. It aims to provide quality technical and vocational education and training to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to contribute effectively to the development of Ghana and beyond.

Koforidua Technical University courses

Koforidua Technical University is located in Koforidua, Ghana. It strives to provide quality education to students within and beyond. The university offers high-quality programs categorised into various faculties. Here is a list of courses available at the university.

Read also

A list of all UCC-affiliated colleges you could consider applying to

Faculty of Engineering

  • Automotive Engineering
  • Civil Engineering
  • Electrical/Electronics Engineering
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Renewable Energy Systems Engineering

Faculty of Health and Allied Sciences

  • Biomedical Engineering
  • Medical Laboratory Science

Faculty of Built and Natural Environment

  • Environmental Management and Technology
  • Building Technology
  • Development Planning

Faculty of Applied Science and Technology

  • Applied Mathematics
  • Computer Science
  • Hospitality
  • Post-Harvest/Food Technology
  • Fashion Design and Textiles

Faculty of Business and Management Studies

  • Accountancy
  • Marketing
  • Procurement and Supply Science
  • Secretaryship and Management Studies
  • Liberal Studies
  • Professional Studies

Institute of Open Distance Learning (IODL)

The IODL provides courses through a blend of online and face-to-face learning, making it accessible to students with work or personal commitments. The institute operates through five divisions:

  • Distance learning programme
  • Parallel programme
  • International professional programmes
  • Non-tertiary programmes
  • Informal programmes

Within these divisions, the IODL oversees programs in various fields, including business, engineering, applied science, and built and natural environment.

Read also

The best STEM schools in Ghana in 2024 and their location

Koforidua Technical University fees

The Koforidua Technical University tuition fees and other essential charges, like examination fees, vary by course. Here is a breakdown of the academic session fees:

Foreign students (Top-Up)

ProgrammeLevel 300Level 400
Business Programme - BTech $1,345$1,317
Engineering Programmes - BTech $1,579 $1,477
Applied Sciences - BTech $1,579 $1,477
Health Sciences - BTech $1,477 $1,477

DBS students pursuing 4-year BTech morning session

ProgrammeLevel 200 (GH¢)
Actuarial Science3,345
Artificial Intelligence & Robotics 3,680
Computer Science3,517
Marketing3,115
Accounting & Finance3,315
Procure & Supply Chain Mgt3,115
Sec. & Mgt Studies3,115

Certificate weekend session

ProgrammeYear 1 (GH¢)
Biomedical Equipment Technology Technician (BETT)2,700

Four-year morning BTech session

ProgrammeLevel 100 (GH¢)Level 200 (GH¢)Level 300 (GH¢)Level 400 (GH¢)
Actuarial Science3,3452,933
Artificial Intell. & Robotics3,680
Computer Science3,5173,0803,180
Fashion /Graphic Design3,617
Food Tech/Post Harvest3,5173,0803,633
Construction Tech Mgt/Quantity Surveyor & Comm Practices/Real Estate/Building Services3,5173,0803,200
Integrated Dev. Planning3,5173,0803,300
Environmental Mgt. Technology3,5173,0803,180
Marketing3,1152,778
Accounting & Finance3,315
Procure & Supply Chain Mgt3,1152,778
Sec. & Mgt Studies3,1152,778
Automotive Eng/Mechatronics3,4603,1953,1953,490
Civil Engineering3,6323,1953,295
Electrical Engineering3,6323,295
Telecommunication3,6323,1953,295
Renewable Energy3,6323,1953,295
Welding and Fabrication3,6323,1953,295
Biomedical Engineering3,8793,542
Medical Laboratory Sciences3,8223,3853,542

Read also

Meet Daniel McKorley: Everything you need to know about the business leader in Ghana

Public administration diploma

ProgrammeLevel 100 (GH¢)Level 200 (GH¢)
Public Administration (morning)2,2871,720
Public Administration (weekend)2,2982,251
Diploma Business Admin/Banking Tech & Acc/Public Relation/Fashion Design & Textiles (morning)2,2871,990
Diploma Business Admin/Banking Tech & Acc/Public Relation/Fashion Design & Textiles (weekend)2,8062,907

Pre-HND morning session

ProgrammeYear 1 (GH¢)
Pre-HND Hospitality1,84
Pre-HND Engineering1,847
CTC I/MVT I/EET I/MET I1,732
Biomedical Equipment Technology Technician (BETT)2,100

Non-HND weekend session

ProgrammeLevel 100Level 200
DBS Accountancy/Marketing/Purchasing and Supply/Entrepreneurship2,0441,585
DBS Secretaryship/Info Technology/Statistics2,0741,585

HND regular session

ProgrammeLevel 100Level 200Level 300
Statistics2,3791,9981,962
Computer Science and Networking Mgt2,5102,1292,093
Hospitality Mgt & Fashion Design and Textiles2,6252,2442,208
Food / Post-Harvest Technology2,4992,1192,081
Environmental Mgt/ Building Technology 2,5642,1832,148
Accountancy/Marketing/Purchasing & Supply2,3201,9391,904
Secretaryship and Management Studies2,5432,1622,127
Renewable Energy/Mechanical/Automotive/Electrical/Electronics/Civil Engineering2,9662,5862,550
Biomedical Technology2,7812,3992,273
Medical Laboratory2,8732,4912,365

Read also

Holy Child Senior High School: Background, courses offered, cut-off points, rules

HND/4-Year BTech weekend session

ProgrammeLevel 100Level 200Level 300
Artificial Intelligence & Robotics4,108
Computer Science3,8813,4563,571
Computer Science and Networking Mgt2,9322,7503,293
Fashion Design/Graphic Design4,045
Fashion Design and Textiles / Hospitality Mgt2,9322,750 3,185
Food Tech/Post Harvest3,968 3,631
Construction Tech Mgt/Quantity Surveyor & Comm Practices/Real Estate/Building Services3,855
Integrated Development Planning3,855
Environmental Mgt/ Building Technology2,932 2,6893,069
Accountancy/Marketing/Purchasing & Supply2,8002,6253,004
Marketing3,600
Procurement & Supply Chain Mgt3,6003,420
Secretaryship & Mgt Studies3,600
Secretaryship and Management Studies2,8002,5423,018
Civil Engineering4,521
Renewable Energy/ Mechanical/Automotive/Electrical/Electronics/Civil Engineering3,3343,0923,471
Biomedical Engineering4,803 4,542
Medical Laboratory Sciences4,653

Foreign students

ProgrammeLevel 100Level 200Level 300Level 400
Business Programme - Bech1,3451,3171,3171,447
Business Programme - HND1,1251,023995
Business Programme - DBS795693
Engineering Programmes - BTech1,5791,4771,4491,449
Engineering Programmes - HND1,2081,1051,078
Engineering Programmes - CTC/MVT/EET/MET685583
Applied Sciences - BTECH1,5791,4771,4491,449
Applied Sciences - HND1,1801,0781,050
Applied Sciences - DBS835375
Health Sciences - BTech1,5791,4771,4491,449
Health Sciences - HND1,2081,1051,078
Health Sciences - Technician685583

Read also

Law 'Sharks': Meet the 8 best students of the Ghana School of Law for 2021

Koforidua Technical University admission requirements

Koforidua Technical University application forms for admission to the 2024/2025 academic year are now on sale. You need to attain the following general requirements to gain KTU admission.

SSSCE applicants

  • Must achieve grades (A-D) in English Language, Mathematics, and Integrated Science.
  • Require three passes (A-D) in relevant elective subjects.
  • Cumulative aggregate must be 24 or better.

WASSCE applicants

  • Need credit passes (A1-C6) in English Language, Mathematics, and Integrated Science or Social Studies.
  • Must secure three credit passes (A1-C6) in relevant elective subjects.
  • Cumulative aggregate must be 36 or better.

GCE ‘O’ and ‘A’ Level applicants

  • Should possess six GCE ‘O’ Level passes, including English Language, Mathematics, and General Science.
  • Require three GCE ‘A’ Level passes in relevant courses.

Applicants from Technical Institutes

  • Must have credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, and Integrated Science.
  • Need credit passes in relevant elective courses.

Other requirements

Read also

All general arts courses offered in KNUST in 2024: full guide

  • Applicants holding a university diploma in relevant subjects will be admitted at level 300, while those with an Ordinary Technical Diploma (OTD) will be admitted at level 200.
  • Applicants must be at least twenty-five (25) years old.
  • All applicants must pass a written test in English Language, Mathematics, and General Knowledge.

Koforidua Technical University address and contact

For any further inquiry, you can reach out to the institution through the following contacts.

  • Postal address: PO Box KF-981, Koforidua, Eastern Region, Ghana
  • Ghana post GPS: EN-112-3991
  • Email address: info@ktu.edu.gh

Telephone directory

OfficeTelephoneEmail
Help desk(+233) 034 229 3005support@ktu.edu.gh
Student services dept.(+233) 034 229 0311studentsservices@ktu.edu.gh
Admission office(+233) 034 229 3705admissions@ktu.edu.gh
Director (Int. Relations)(+233) 034 229 3974iril@ktu.edu.gh
VC secretariat(+233) 034 229 3002vc@ktu.edu.gh
Liaison office(+233) 030 396 1714ilo@ktu.edu.gh
Security hotline(+233) 0342294185security@ktu.edu.gh
ICT directorate(+233) 0342293596support@ktu.edu.gh

Read also

Ghana Technology University College courses and cut-off points 2024/2025

Where is KTU located?

Koforidua Technical University is located in Koforidua-Nsutam Road, Koforidua, Ghana. It's one of the technical universities established across the different regions in Ghana.

When was KTU established?

Koforidua Technical University was established in 1997.

What are the Koforidua Technical University hostel fees?

The University provides on-campus housing options, including a university-owned hostel and several private hostels, catering to both Ghanaian and international students. The hostel charges are as follows:

University’s hostel (Getfund)

CategoryPrice (GH¢)
Six in a room1,800
Four in a room2,000

Contentment hostel

CategoryPrice (GH¢)
Two per room (Ground floor)1,900 (Men) and 2,000 (Women)
One per room (Self-contained)3,000
Two per room (Self-contained)2,600
Two per room (With a common porch)2,400/2,300
1 per roomNegotiable on request

Papobi Liberty hostel

CategoryPrice (GH¢)
One in a room2,200
Two in a room2,000 (each)
Three in a room1,350 (each)

Read also

Christian Service University College courses and cut-off points 2024/2025

Yasetko hostel (Plantain)

CategoryPrice (GH¢)
Ordinary 2 in a room1,150 (each)
With washroom, 2 in 11,350 (each)

Lords hostel

CategoryPrice (GH¢)
Two in a room1,500
Three in a room1,200
Four in a room1,000

Adehyie hostel

CategoryPrice (GH¢)
One-in-a room(Big) 2,000
One-in-a room(Small)1,800
Two per room 1,250 (each)
Three per room 1,150 to 1,350 (each)
Four per room 1,050 (each)

Nhyira hostel

CateogoryPrice (GH¢)
Single room self- contains with toilet, bath, kitchen3,200 per person
Single room self- contains with toilet, bath, kitchen (Two in one room)1,800 per person
One in a room1700 (each)
Two in a room 1600 (each)
Three in a room1350 (each)
Four in a room1250 each excludes cabinets

Sir Joe hostels

CategoryPrice (GH¢)
Two in a room (Executive) 1,650.00 each, with toilet & bath inside
Two in a room (Non Executive) 1,550 (each)
Four in a room (Executive) 1,500 (each)
Four in a room (Non Executive)1,450 (each)
Six in a room1,150 (each)

Read also

Kintampo College of Health courses, cut off points, fees in 2022

Elite hostel

CategoryPrice (GH¢)
Two in room3,000
Three in a room2,800
Four in a room2,600
Six in a room2,400

Universal hostel

CategoryPrice (GH¢)
One in a room1,200
Two in a room 1,100
Three in a room900

When is KTU admission deadline?

Koforidua Technical University applications for 2024/2025 academic year are currently ongoing. The online applications should be submitted not later than November 31, 2024.

How to buy KTU forms online?

To access the online forms, you must obtain an e-voucher. Ghanaian applicants can purchase KTU On-line Serial Numbers (OSN) e-vouchers for GH¢180 at any Republic Bank, Fidelity Bank, or Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB). For foreign applicants, e-vouchers are available online for $50.

The above are the essential details about Koforidua Technical University courses and their requirements. For more information regarding Koforidua Poly admission and courses, visit their official website or reach out to the institution.

Read also

Business courses in KNUST 2024: entry requirements, cut off points & fees

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Valley View University courses, fees and application process. Valley View University is a private university located in Oyibi, a suburb of Accra, the capital city of Ghana.

It was established in 1979 by the West African Union Mission of Seventh-day Adventists. The institution is accredited by the National Accreditation Board of Ghana and affiliated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel