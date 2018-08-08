Koforidua Technical University courses, fees and admission requirements

Koforidua Technical University (KTU) is one of the few state-owned universities in the eastern region of Ghana. It was established in 1997 as a polytechnic and was later converted into a technical university in 2016. The institution has successfully produced many graduates of value. Here is all you need to know about Koforidua Technical University courses and admission requirements.

Koforidua Technical University offers various undergraduate courses. Photo: @Koforidua Technical University (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Koforidua Technical University offers a number of academic and professional courses to Ghanaian students and international students. It aims to provide quality technical and vocational education and training to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to contribute effectively to the development of Ghana and beyond.

Koforidua Technical University courses

Koforidua Technical University is located in Koforidua, Ghana. It strives to provide quality education to students within and beyond. The university offers high-quality programs categorised into various faculties. Here is a list of courses available at the university.

Faculty of Engineering

Automotive Engineering

Civil Engineering

Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Renewable Energy Systems Engineering

Faculty of Health and Allied Sciences

Biomedical Engineering

Medical Laboratory Science

Faculty of Built and Natural Environment

Environmental Management and Technology

Building Technology

Development Planning

Faculty of Applied Science and Technology

Applied Mathematics

Computer Science

Hospitality

Post-Harvest/Food Technology

Fashion Design and Textiles

Faculty of Business and Management Studies

Accountancy

Marketing

Procurement and Supply Science

Secretaryship and Management Studies

Liberal Studies

Professional Studies

Institute of Open Distance Learning (IODL)

The IODL provides courses through a blend of online and face-to-face learning, making it accessible to students with work or personal commitments. The institute operates through five divisions:

Distance learning programme

Parallel programme

International professional programmes

Non-tertiary programmes

Informal programmes

Within these divisions, the IODL oversees programs in various fields, including business, engineering, applied science, and built and natural environment.

Koforidua Technical University fees

The Koforidua Technical University tuition fees and other essential charges, like examination fees, vary by course. Here is a breakdown of the academic session fees:

Foreign students (Top-Up)

Programme Level 300 Level 400 Business Programme - BTech $1,345 $1,317 Engineering Programmes - BTech $1,579 $1,477 Applied Sciences - BTech $1,579 $1,477 Health Sciences - BTech $1,477 $1,477

DBS students pursuing 4-year BTech morning session

Programme Level 200 (GH¢) Actuarial Science 3,345 Artificial Intelligence & Robotics 3,680 Computer Science 3,517 Marketing 3,115 Accounting & Finance 3,315 Procure & Supply Chain Mgt 3,115 Sec. & Mgt Studies 3,115

Certificate weekend session

Programme Year 1 (GH¢) Biomedical Equipment Technology Technician (BETT) 2,700

Four-year morning BTech session

Programme Level 100 (GH¢) Level 200 (GH¢) Level 300 (GH¢) Level 400 (GH¢) Actuarial Science 3,345 2,933 Artificial Intell. & Robotics 3,680 Computer Science 3,517 3,080 3,180 Fashion /Graphic Design 3,617 Food Tech/Post Harvest 3,517 3,080 3,633 Construction Tech Mgt/Quantity Surveyor & Comm Practices/Real Estate/Building Services 3,517 3,080 3,200 Integrated Dev. Planning 3,517 3,080 3,300 Environmental Mgt. Technology 3,517 3,080 3,180 Marketing 3,115 2,778 Accounting & Finance 3,315 Procure & Supply Chain Mgt 3,115 2,778 Sec. & Mgt Studies 3,115 2,778 Automotive Eng/Mechatronics 3,460 3,195 3,195 3,490 Civil Engineering 3,632 3,195 3,295 Electrical Engineering 3,632 3,295 Telecommunication 3,632 3,195 3,295 Renewable Energy 3,632 3,195 3,295 Welding and Fabrication 3,632 3,195 3,295 Biomedical Engineering 3,879 3,542 Medical Laboratory Sciences 3,822 3,385 3,542

Public administration diploma

Programme Level 100 (GH¢) Level 200 (GH¢) Public Administration (morning) 2,287 1,720 Public Administration (weekend) 2,298 2,251 Diploma Business Admin/Banking Tech & Acc/Public Relation/Fashion Design & Textiles (morning) 2,287 1,990 Diploma Business Admin/Banking Tech & Acc/Public Relation/Fashion Design & Textiles (weekend) 2,806 2,907

Pre-HND morning session

Programme Year 1 (GH¢) Pre-HND Hospitality 1,84 Pre-HND Engineering 1,847 CTC I/MVT I/EET I/MET I 1,732 Biomedical Equipment Technology Technician (BETT) 2,100

Non-HND weekend session

Programme Level 100 Level 200 DBS Accountancy/Marketing/Purchasing and Supply/Entrepreneurship 2,044 1,585 DBS Secretaryship/Info Technology/Statistics 2,074 1,585

HND regular session

Programme Level 100 Level 200 Level 300 Statistics 2,379 1,998 1,962 Computer Science and Networking Mgt 2,510 2,129 2,093 Hospitality Mgt & Fashion Design and Textiles 2,625 2,244 2,208 Food / Post-Harvest Technology 2,499 2,119 2,081 Environmental Mgt/ Building Technology 2,564 2,183 2,148 Accountancy/Marketing/Purchasing & Supply 2,320 1,939 1,904 Secretaryship and Management Studies 2,543 2,162 2,127 Renewable Energy/Mechanical/Automotive/Electrical/Electronics/Civil Engineering 2,966 2,586 2,550 Biomedical Technology 2,781 2,399 2,273 Medical Laboratory 2,873 2,491 2,365

HND/4-Year BTech weekend session

Programme Level 100 Level 200 Level 300 Artificial Intelligence & Robotics 4,108 Computer Science 3,881 3,456 3,571 Computer Science and Networking Mgt 2,932 2,750 3,293 Fashion Design/Graphic Design 4,045 Fashion Design and Textiles / Hospitality Mgt 2,932 2,750 3,185 Food Tech/Post Harvest 3,968 3,631 Construction Tech Mgt/Quantity Surveyor & Comm Practices/Real Estate/Building Services 3,855 Integrated Development Planning 3,855 Environmental Mgt/ Building Technology 2,932 2,689 3,069 Accountancy/Marketing/Purchasing & Supply 2,800 2,625 3,004 Marketing 3,600 Procurement & Supply Chain Mgt 3,600 3,420 Secretaryship & Mgt Studies 3,600 Secretaryship and Management Studies 2,800 2,542 3,018 Civil Engineering 4,521 Renewable Energy/ Mechanical/Automotive/Electrical/Electronics/Civil Engineering 3,334 3,092 3,471 Biomedical Engineering 4,803 4,542 Medical Laboratory Sciences 4,653

Foreign students

Programme Level 100 Level 200 Level 300 Level 400 Business Programme - Bech 1,345 1,317 1,317 1,447 Business Programme - HND 1,125 1,023 995 Business Programme - DBS 795 693 Engineering Programmes - BTech 1,579 1,477 1,449 1,449 Engineering Programmes - HND 1,208 1,105 1,078 Engineering Programmes - CTC/MVT/EET/MET 685 583 Applied Sciences - BTECH 1,579 1,477 1,449 1,449 Applied Sciences - HND 1,180 1,078 1,050 Applied Sciences - DBS 835 375 Health Sciences - BTech 1,579 1,477 1,449 1,449 Health Sciences - HND 1,208 1,105 1,078 Health Sciences - Technician 685 583

Koforidua Technical University admission requirements

Koforidua Technical University application forms for admission to the 2024/2025 academic year are now on sale. You need to attain the following general requirements to gain KTU admission.

SSSCE applicants

Must achieve grades (A-D) in English Language, Mathematics, and Integrated Science.

Require three passes (A-D) in relevant elective subjects.

Cumulative aggregate must be 24 or better.

WASSCE applicants

Need credit passes (A1-C6) in English Language, Mathematics, and Integrated Science or Social Studies.

Must secure three credit passes (A1-C6) in relevant elective subjects.

Cumulative aggregate must be 36 or better.

GCE ‘O’ and ‘A’ Level applicants

Should possess six GCE ‘O’ Level passes, including English Language, Mathematics, and General Science.

Require three GCE ‘A’ Level passes in relevant courses.

Applicants from Technical Institutes

Must have credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, and Integrated Science.

Need credit passes in relevant elective courses.

Other requirements

Applicants holding a university diploma in relevant subjects will be admitted at level 300, while those with an Ordinary Technical Diploma (OTD) will be admitted at level 200.

Applicants must be at least twenty-five (25) years old.

All applicants must pass a written test in English Language, Mathematics, and General Knowledge.

For any further inquiry, you can reach out to the institution through the following contacts.

Postal address: PO Box KF-981, Koforidua, Eastern Region, Ghana

PO Box KF-981, Koforidua, Eastern Region, Ghana Ghana post GPS: EN-112-3991

EN-112-3991 Email address: info@ktu.edu.gh

Telephone directory

Office Telephone Email Help desk (+233) 034 229 3005 support@ktu.edu.gh Student services dept. (+233) 034 229 0311 studentsservices@ktu.edu.gh Admission office (+233) 034 229 3705 admissions@ktu.edu.gh Director (Int. Relations) (+233) 034 229 3974 iril@ktu.edu.gh VC secretariat (+233) 034 229 3002 vc@ktu.edu.gh Liaison office (+233) 030 396 1714 ilo@ktu.edu.gh Security hotline (+233) 0342294185 security@ktu.edu.gh ICT directorate (+233) 0342293596 support@ktu.edu.gh

Where is KTU located?

Koforidua Technical University is located in Koforidua-Nsutam Road, Koforidua, Ghana. It's one of the technical universities established across the different regions in Ghana.

When was KTU established?

Koforidua Technical University was established in 1997.

What are the Koforidua Technical University hostel fees?

The University provides on-campus housing options, including a university-owned hostel and several private hostels, catering to both Ghanaian and international students. The hostel charges are as follows:

University’s hostel (Getfund)

Category Price (GH¢) Six in a room 1,800 Four in a room 2,000

Contentment hostel

Category Price (GH¢) Two per room (Ground floor) 1,900 (Men) and 2,000 (Women) One per room (Self-contained) 3,000 Two per room (Self-contained) 2,600 Two per room (With a common porch) 2,400/2,300 1 per room Negotiable on request

Papobi Liberty hostel

Category Price (GH¢) One in a room 2,200 Two in a room 2,000 (each) Three in a room 1,350 (each)

Yasetko hostel (Plantain)

Category Price (GH¢) Ordinary 2 in a room 1,150 (each) With washroom, 2 in 1 1,350 (each)

Lords hostel

Category Price (GH¢) Two in a room 1,500 Three in a room 1,200 Four in a room 1,000

Adehyie hostel

Category Price (GH¢) One-in-a room(Big) 2,000 One-in-a room(Small) 1,800 Two per room 1,250 (each) Three per room 1,150 to 1,350 (each) Four per room 1,050 (each)

Nhyira hostel

Cateogory Price (GH¢) Single room self- contains with toilet, bath, kitchen 3,200 per person Single room self- contains with toilet, bath, kitchen (Two in one room) 1,800 per person One in a room 1700 (each) Two in a room 1600 (each) Three in a room 1350 (each) Four in a room 1250 each excludes cabinets

Sir Joe hostels

Category Price (GH¢) Two in a room (Executive) 1,650.00 each, with toilet & bath inside Two in a room (Non Executive) 1,550 (each) Four in a room (Executive) 1,500 (each) Four in a room (Non Executive) 1,450 (each) Six in a room 1,150 (each)

Elite hostel

Category Price (GH¢) Two in room 3,000 Three in a room 2,800 Four in a room 2,600 Six in a room 2,400

Universal hostel

Category Price (GH¢) One in a room 1,200 Two in a room 1,100 Three in a room 900

When is KTU admission deadline?

Koforidua Technical University applications for 2024/2025 academic year are currently ongoing. The online applications should be submitted not later than November 31, 2024.

How to buy KTU forms online?

To access the online forms, you must obtain an e-voucher. Ghanaian applicants can purchase KTU On-line Serial Numbers (OSN) e-vouchers for GH¢180 at any Republic Bank, Fidelity Bank, or Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB). For foreign applicants, e-vouchers are available online for $50.

The above are the essential details about Koforidua Technical University courses and their requirements. For more information regarding Koforidua Poly admission and courses, visit their official website or reach out to the institution.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Valley View University courses, fees and application process. Valley View University is a private university located in Oyibi, a suburb of Accra, the capital city of Ghana.

It was established in 1979 by the West African Union Mission of Seventh-day Adventists. The institution is accredited by the National Accreditation Board of Ghana and affiliated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Source: YEN.com.gh