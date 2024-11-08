Dr Peter Appiah-Thompson, father of Peter Abeeku Appiah-Thompson from the winning Mfantsipim team in the 2024 NSMQ, expressed joy over his son’s achievement

He shared that Peter’s motivation to attend Mfantsipim was to participate in the NSMQ, and despite being an alumnus of PRESEC, he supported his son against his alma mater

Following the school's win in this year's National Science and Mathematics Quiz, Dr Appiah-Thompson thanked God and supporters while netizens wished him and his son well

The father of one of the three contestants of the winning Mfantsipim team for the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has shared his joy after the school won the competition.

Dr Peter Appiah-Thompson, the father of Peter Abeeku Appiah-Thompson, said he and his wife are excited about their son and his team’s win.

Dr Peter Appiah-Thompson speaks about his son, Peter Abeeku Appiah-Thompson's academic and NSMQ journey. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Sharing his joy and more details about his son’s educational journey, Dr Appiah-Thompson said Peter has served as a head prefect through his basic and secondary education.

“At the University Primary, he served as the Head Prefect, went on to University JHS and there, as well, he was doing well. Also worked as the Head Prefect and then went on to Mfantsipim.”

“Interestingly one of his main motivations for going to Mfantsipim was to contest in the National Science and Maths Quiz. Apart from me, some of his cousins had also gone through Mfantsipim, so he wanted to be there,” he added.

Even though Dr. Appiah-Thompson is an old student of PRESEC, he supported his son when they contested against his alma mater.

He added that though his wife, an ophthalmologist, wasn’t in Ghana during the competition, she always supported her son.

The UCC lecturer expressed gratitude to God for all he has done for them and those who have supported them.

Netizens celebrate Peter’s father

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video about Dr Appiah-Thompson shared by the NSMQ on X.

Israel Badah said:

“Is in the genes. Son of doctors."

Kwame Dampare wrote:

“Crab does not give birth to a bird. Congratulations to the team, to the family ❤️.”

Beatrice Sam said:

“It's in the gene, brilliant family. I tap into such academic excellence.”

Nii Okai Sekyere wrote:

“I'm so happy Dr. Peter Appiah-Thompson's son has reached this height. Dr. Appiah-Thompson is one of the most compassionate, kind, brilliant, down-to-earth and God-fearing medical doctors I know. May God continue to bless him and his entire family.”

Samuel Akoto said:

“May our children make us proud. Cheers."

Nii Okai wrote:

“That’s my Lockhart Schweitzer mate; glad your son made us proud doc."

UCC JHS celebrates NSMQ winner

YEN.com.gh also reported that Peter Abeiku Appiah-Thompson's basic school took to social media to celebrate his 2024 NSMQ victory.

The school detailed his role as a former Head Boy and a President’s Independence Day Award winner to prove his continued efforts.

UCC Junior High School further expressed pride and encouraged other students to follow his example of success and determination.

