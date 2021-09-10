Javier Tebas who is the current president of La Liga has called out Paris Saint-Germain over their recent signings

The La Liga boss branded the club as a “league of legends” as they now pay aged Messi and Sergio Ramos heavily

According to the politician, PSG looks like the league of legends given the age of some players they signed during the summer

La Liga president Javier Tebas has stated that French club Paris Saint-Germain is as dangerous as the Super League after the Ligue 1 outfit signed Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, SunSport reports.

Tebas branded the French team as the “league of legends” due to the age of both players who left Spanish football during the summer.

The former Barcelona captain Lionel Messi who is 34 years old will earn £53million a year, while ex-Real Madrid defender Ramos, 35, will receive more than £10m a season.

Javier Tebas brands PSG as league of legends. Photo: Isabel Infantes

Source: Getty Images

Although Mauricio Pochettino also signed two 22-year-olds, Inter Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi and AC Milan's Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Tebas blasted the club.

He said via Reuters:

"PSG looks like the league of legends given the age of some players. 'LaLiga has young players like Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid). The problem of PSG, we will solve it.

"What PSG are doing is as dangerous as the Super League."

Tebas also promised to "work against club states" like PSG, whose owners Qatar Sports Investments pump in huge sums.

He added:

"We will continue to grow despite the departure of Messi.

