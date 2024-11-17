Ranking the top 5 national team assists in 21st century

The football world has been home to some incredible playmakers, whose creativity has lit up the game

However, not all have been equally effective at the international level in terms of creating goals

Despite the unique challenges of international football, some of the best playmakers have thrived, making significant contributions

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

International football often presents an intriguing dynamic, where some of the world’s best players are somewhat hindered by being born in nations that aren’t traditionally strong in the footballing world.

However, even in such situations, top club-level players are capable of rising to the occasion when representing their national teams, elevating not just their own performances but also the quality of play around them.

The football world has seen some amazing playmakers grace the game, showcasing their creativity on the pitch. Photos: Harry Langer/Pedro Vilela.

Source: Getty Images

This is evidenced by Givemesports' list of players with the most international assists since the turn of the millennium.

These players have not only been consistent at the club level but have also shown the ability to shine internationally, proving that the best players can influence their teams, no matter where they come from.

YEN.com.gh looks at the top five players with the most international assists in the 21st century:

5. David Beckham (42 assists in 115 games)

David Beckham is known worldwide for his ability to deliver dangerous set-pieces, particularly free kicks and corners.

Beckham was a key figure for the England national team throughout the 2000s, a period that saw the team underperform despite boasting considerable talent like Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard.

As the only English player to feature on this list, Beckham’s legacy is defined by his consistency and ability to create opportunities for his teammates, even when others faltered.

His skill in dead-ball situations helped him accumulate 42 assists for England, cementing his place as one of the country’s all-time greats.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo (45 assists in 215 games)

Cristiano Ronaldo is often regarded as one of the most clinical goal-scorers in football history. While some critics label him as selfish at times, Ronaldo’s impressive tally of 45 assists for Portugal reveals that he is more than capable of setting up his teammates when needed.

With a record number of goals to his name, Ronaldo holds the title of the top goal scorer of all time and continues to be a force for Portugal at the age of 39.

3. Kevin De Bruyne (50 assists in 107 games)

Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation. Known for his exceptional vision and pinpoint passing, De Bruyne has provided 50 assists for his national team.

Despite Belgium’s 'Golden Generation' failing to secure major international trophies, De Bruyne has consistently been a standout performer, delivering assists for forwards like Romelu Lukaku and Michy Batshuayi.

Even in the face of Belgium’s struggles and his own injury concerns, De Bruyne has added ten assists to his tally since the list’s initial publication, further cementing his status as a world-class playmaker.

2. Neymar (59 assists in 128 games)

Neymar has long been the creative force for Brazil, contributing an impressive 59 assists for his country.

His flair and ability to create scoring opportunities have made him a key player for Brazil, though questions often arise about his consistency and dedication.

Nevertheless, Neymar’s talent is undeniable, and he has played an instrumental role in Brazil’s successes, including his notable performances at the 2022 World Cup.

Although he has yet to secure a World Cup victory, Neymar's contributions, both in goals and assists, have solidified his place as one of the greatest Brazilian players of all time.

1. Lionel Messi (60 assists in 190 games)

At the top of the list is Lionel Messi, who has provided a remarkable 60 assists for Argentina.

Known for his dribbling, playmaking, and scoring prowess, Messi is the epitome of a modern footballer.

His performances at the 2022 World Cup were nothing short of extraordinary, leading Argentina to victory with seven goals and three assists. Messi’s total number of assists now stands at 60, after adding four more since the World Cup.

While some may have expected Messi to retire after achieving his long-awaited World Cup success, he continues to represent his country, further solidifying his place as one of the best playmakers the game has ever seen.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh