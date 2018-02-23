KNUST courses and cut off points for 2023: admission requirements
For those looking to begin or further their university studies in Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is, inarguably, one of the best options to consider. The institution was established with a primary focus on science and technology but has recently widened its scope to include numerous other courses. What are the different KNUST courses and cut off points?
KNUST updates its programmes frequently to meet the prevailing demands and ensure that students get market-relevant knowledge and skills.
KNUST courses and cut off points
Here is a look at the different courses offered at KNUST and their cut off points.
Group A (Biological Sciences)
Here is a look at the different courses under the biological sciences cluster and the cut off points for KNUST students looking to get enrolled on any of the programs.
|Course
|Cut-off points
|BSc. Agricultural Biotechnology
|19
|BSc. Agricultural Management
|18
|BSc. Agriculture
|24
|BSc. Aquaculture and Water Resources Management
|24
|BSc. BDS (Dental Surgery)
|8
|BSc. Biochemistry
|10
|BSc. Biological Science
|12
|BSc. Environmental Sciences
|17
|BSc. Herbal Medicine
|16
|BSc. Human Biology (Medicine)
|6
|BSc. Midwifery
|10
|BSc. Natural Resources Management
|20
|BSc. Nursing
|9
|BSc. Physician Assistantship
|7
|BSc. Medical Imaging
|10
|BSc. Physiotherapy and Sports Science
|14
|Doctor of Optometry
|6
|Veterinary Medicine
|15
|Pharm*cy
|6
Group B KNUST (Physics and Engineering)
The institution has 26 undergraduate courses under the physics and engineering cluster. Here is a look at the KNUST engineering courses and cut off points.
|Course
|Cut-off points
|BSc. Actuarial Science
|11
|BSc. Automobile Engineering
|14
|BSc. Biomedical Engineering
|7
|BSc. Chemical Engineering
|10
|BSc. Chemistry
|18
|BSc. Civil Engineering
|10
|BSc. Computer Engineering
|9
|BSc. Computer Science
|11
|BSc. Electrical/Electronic Engineering
|7
|BSc. Geological Engineering
|13
|BSc. Geomatics (Geodetic) Engineering
|14
|BSc. Industrial Engineering
|15
|BSc. Marine Engineering
|12
|BSc. Materials Engineering
|14
|BSc. Mathematics
|18
|BSc. Mechanical Engineering
|10
|BSc. Metallurgical Engineering
|16
|BSc. Meteorology and Climate Science
|21
|BSc. Petrochemical Engineering
|9
|BSc. Petroleum Engineering
|7
|BSc. Physics
|21
|BSc. Quantity Surveying and Construction Economics
|14
|BSc. Statistics
|16
|BSc. Telecommunication Engineering
|11
|BSc. Agricultural Engineering
|16
|BSc. Aerospace Engineering
|9
Group C (Technology and Social Sciences)
This is the biggest course cluster at KNUST. Here is a look at the KNUST cut off points for all programs classified under Group C.
|Course
|Cut-off points
|B.Ed. Junior High School Specialism
|24
|BA. Communication Design (Graphic Design)
|14
|BA. Communication Studies
|12
|BA. Culture and Tourism
|16
|BA. Economics
|13
|BA. English
|20
|BA. French and Francophone Studies
|15
|BA. Geography and Rural Development
|14
|BA. History
|18
|BA. Linguistics
|22
|BSc. Fashion Design
|16
|BSc. Ceramics Design Technology
|24
|BSc. Metalsmithing and Jewlery Technology
|24
|BSc. Textile Design and Technology
|18
|BA. Integrated Rural Art and Industry
|19
|BFA. Painting and Sculpture
|20
|BA. Political Studies
|11
|BA. Publishing Studies
|16
|BA. Religious Studies
|24
|BA. Sociology
|14
|BSc. Business Administration
|10
|BSc. Hospitality and Tourism Management
|13
|BSc. Construction Technology and Management
|14
|BSc. Development Planning
|12
|BSc. Human Settlement Planning
|16
|BSc. Land Economy
|9
|BSc. Real Estate
|13
|LLB
|6
|BSc. Disability and Rehabilitation Studies
|17
What are the KNUST undergraduate entry requirements?
Here is a look at the basic entry requirements for KNUST undergraduate students.
- Have three credits in core subjects (English, Integrated Science, and Mathematics)
- Credits in three WASSCE/SSSCE elective disciplines relevant to the course one wants to undertake or the following;
- An equivalent of the relevant program with an aggregate of 24 or better (WASSCE: A 1-C6/SSSCE A-D). D7, E8 & F9 are not acceptable for KNUST admission.
- International baccalaureate holders need grades four and above at a higher level in three relevant subjects. A minimum of grade 5 is required for Health and Allied Sciences and Engineering.
KNUST contacts
In case you have any questions or need assistance, you can reach out via the following official contacts.
- Physical location: Kumasi, Ashanti, Ghana
- Phone 1: +233 -3220-60444
- Phone 2: +233-3220-61831
- Fax: +233 -3220-60137
- E-mail: admissions@knust.edu.gh
Where is KNUST located?
The institution is in Kumasi, in the Ashanti region of Ghana.
When was KNUST established?
The institution was established in 1951. At the time, it was known as the Kumasi College of Technology. It attained university status in 1961 and began awarding degrees in 1964.
What is KNUST's student population?
The university currently has slightly over 23,000 students.
What are the courses KNUST offers?
KNUST has a wide variety of programs ranging from the technology sector to the non-technical field. They offer courses under six colleges, namely the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, College of Art and Built Environment, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Engineering, College of Health Sciences, and the College of Science.
Does KNUST take D7?
No. D7 and F9 are not acceptable for any course offered in the technology-driven institution. Only candidates with A1, B2, B3, C4, C5, and C6 in their WASSCE examinations qualify for admission. Additionally, those with an F in their SSSCE are excluded from applying for any KNUST courses.
Does KNUST take E8?
No, it does not. Only candidates with A1, B2, B3, C4, C5, and C6 in their WASSCE examinations qualify for admission. SSSCE candidates with A, B, C, and D grades also qualify to apply for KNUST enrolment.
What is the cut off point for a degree in nursing at KNUST?
The cutoff point for a bachelor's degree in nursing at KNUST is 9 points.
KNUST has, over time, become one of the most reputable universities in Ghana, offering numerous exciting courses for students. Having knowledge of the various KNUST courses and cut off points is essential for those looking to join the institution.
