KNUST courses and cut off points for 2023: admission requirements
KNUST courses and cut off points for 2023: admission requirements

by  Simon Ayub Jackline Wangare

For those looking to begin or further their university studies in Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is, inarguably, one of the best options to consider. The institution was established with a primary focus on science and technology but has recently widened its scope to include numerous other courses. What are the different KNUST courses and cut off points?

KNUST courses and cut off points in 2022
The KNUST main gate. Photo: @knust.gh
KNUST updates its programmes frequently to meet the prevailing demands and ensure that students get market-relevant knowledge and skills.

KNUST courses and cut off points

Here is a look at the different courses offered at KNUST and their cut off points.

Group A (Biological Sciences)

Here is a look at the different courses under the biological sciences cluster and the cut off points for KNUST students looking to get enrolled on any of the programs.

CourseCut-off points
BSc. Agricultural Biotechnology 19
BSc. Agricultural Management 18
BSc. Agriculture 24
BSc. Aquaculture and Water Resources Management 24
BSc. BDS (Dental Surgery)8
BSc. Biochemistry 10
BSc. Biological Science 12
BSc. Environmental Sciences 17
BSc. Herbal Medicine 16
BSc. Human Biology (Medicine) 6
BSc. Midwifery 10
BSc. Natural Resources Management 20
BSc. Nursing 9
BSc. Physician Assistantship 7
BSc. Medical Imaging 10
BSc. Physiotherapy and Sports Science 14
Doctor of Optometry 6
Veterinary Medicine 15
Pharm*cy6

Group B KNUST (Physics and Engineering)

What is the cut off point for a degree in nursing at KNUST?
university students in the library. Photo: pexels.com, @Mikhail Nilov
The institution has 26 undergraduate courses under the physics and engineering cluster. Here is a look at the KNUST engineering courses and cut off points.

CourseCut-off points
BSc. Actuarial Science 11
BSc. Automobile Engineering 14
BSc. Biomedical Engineering 7
BSc. Chemical Engineering 10
BSc. Chemistry 18
BSc. Civil Engineering 10
BSc. Computer Engineering 9
BSc. Computer Science 11
BSc. Electrical/Electronic Engineering7
BSc. Geological Engineering 13
BSc. Geomatics (Geodetic) Engineering 14
BSc. Industrial Engineering 15
BSc. Marine Engineering 12
BSc. Materials Engineering 14
BSc. Mathematics 18
BSc. Mechanical Engineering 10
BSc. Metallurgical Engineering 16
BSc. Meteorology and Climate Science 21
BSc. Petrochemical Engineering 9
BSc. Petroleum Engineering 7
BSc. Physics 21
BSc. Quantity Surveying and Construction Economics 14
BSc. Statistics 16
BSc. Telecommunication Engineering 11
BSc. Agricultural Engineering 16
BSc. Aerospace Engineering 9

Group C (Technology and Social Sciences)

This is the biggest course cluster at KNUST. Here is a look at the KNUST cut off points for all programs classified under Group C.

CourseCut-off points
B.Ed. Junior High School Specialism 24
BA. Communication Design (Graphic Design) 14
BA. Communication Studies 12
BA. Culture and Tourism 16
BA. Economics 13
BA. English 20
BA. French and Francophone Studies 15
BA. Geography and Rural Development 14
BA. History 18
BA. Linguistics 22
BSc. Fashion Design 16
BSc. Ceramics Design Technology 24
BSc. Metalsmithing and Jewlery Technology 24
BSc. Textile Design and Technology 18
BA. Integrated Rural Art and Industry 19
BFA. Painting and Sculpture 20
BA. Political Studies 11
BA. Publishing Studies 16
BA. Religious Studies 24
BA. Sociology 14
BSc. Business Administration 10
BSc. Hospitality and Tourism Management 13
BSc. Construction Technology and Management 14
BSc. Development Planning 12
BSc. Human Settlement Planning 16
BSc. Land Economy 9
BSc. Real Estate 13
LLB 6
BSc. Disability and Rehabilitation Studies 17

What are the KNUST undergraduate entry requirements?

KNUST engineering courses and cut off points
University students in class. Photo: pexels.com, @Roxanne Minnish
Here is a look at the basic entry requirements for KNUST undergraduate students.

  • Have three credits in core subjects (English, Integrated Science, and Mathematics)
  • Credits in three WASSCE/SSSCE elective disciplines relevant to the course one wants to undertake or the following;
  • An equivalent of the relevant program with an aggregate of 24 or better (WASSCE: A 1-C6/SSSCE A-D). D7, E8 & F9 are not acceptable for KNUST admission.
  • International baccalaureate holders need grades four and above at a higher level in three relevant subjects. A minimum of grade 5 is required for Health and Allied Sciences and Engineering.

KNUST contacts

In case you have any questions or need assistance, you can reach out via the following official contacts.

  • Physical location: Kumasi, Ashanti, Ghana
  • Phone 1: +233 -3220-60444
  • Phone 2: +233-3220-61831
  • Fax: +233 -3220-60137
  • E-mail: admissions@knust.edu.gh

Where is KNUST located?

The institution is in Kumasi, in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

When was KNUST established?

The institution was established in 1951. At the time, it was known as the Kumasi College of Technology. It attained university status in 1961 and began awarding degrees in 1964.

What is KNUST's student population?

The university currently has slightly over 23,000 students.

What are the courses KNUST offers?

KNUST has a wide variety of programs ranging from the technology sector to the non-technical field. They offer courses under six colleges, namely the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, College of Art and Built Environment, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Engineering, College of Health Sciences, and the College of Science.

Does KNUST take D7?

No. D7 and F9 are not acceptable for any course offered in the technology-driven institution. Only candidates with A1, B2, B3, C4, C5, and C6 in their WASSCE examinations qualify for admission. Additionally, those with an F in their SSSCE are excluded from applying for any KNUST courses.

Does KNUST take E8?

No, it does not. Only candidates with A1, B2, B3, C4, C5, and C6 in their WASSCE examinations qualify for admission. SSSCE candidates with A, B, C, and D grades also qualify to apply for KNUST enrolment.

What is the cut off point for a degree in nursing at KNUST?

cut off points for KNUST
A nurse. Photo: pexels.com, @Laura James
The cutoff point for a bachelor's degree in nursing at KNUST is 9 points.

KNUST has, over time, become one of the most reputable universities in Ghana, offering numerous exciting courses for students. Having knowledge of the various KNUST courses and cut off points is essential for those looking to join the institution.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about the general arts courses offered at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). The institution was established in 1951 and now has a student population exceeding 63,000.

