KNUST courses and cut off points for 2023: admission requirements

For those looking to begin or further their university studies in Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is, inarguably, one of the best options to consider. The institution was established with a primary focus on science and technology but has recently widened its scope to include numerous other courses. What are the different KNUST courses and cut off points?

KNUST updates its programmes frequently to meet the prevailing demands and ensure that students get market-relevant knowledge and skills.

KNUST courses and cut off points

Here is a look at the different courses offered at KNUST and their cut off points.

Group A (Biological Sciences)

Here is a look at the different courses under the biological sciences cluster and the cut off points for KNUST students looking to get enrolled on any of the programs.

Course Cut-off points BSc. Agricultural Biotechnology 19 BSc. Agricultural Management 18 BSc. Agriculture 24 BSc. Aquaculture and Water Resources Management 24 BSc. BDS (Dental Surgery) 8 BSc. Biochemistry 10 BSc. Biological Science 12 BSc. Environmental Sciences 17 BSc. Herbal Medicine 16 BSc. Human Biology (Medicine) 6 BSc. Midwifery 10 BSc. Natural Resources Management 20 BSc. Nursing 9 BSc. Physician Assistantship 7 BSc. Medical Imaging 10 BSc. Physiotherapy and Sports Science 14 Doctor of Optometry 6 Veterinary Medicine 15 Pharm*cy 6

Group B KNUST (Physics and Engineering)

The institution has 26 undergraduate courses under the physics and engineering cluster. Here is a look at the KNUST engineering courses and cut off points.

Course Cut-off points BSc. Actuarial Science 11 BSc. Automobile Engineering 14 BSc. Biomedical Engineering 7 BSc. Chemical Engineering 10 BSc. Chemistry 18 BSc. Civil Engineering 10 BSc. Computer Engineering 9 BSc. Computer Science 11 BSc. Electrical/Electronic Engineering 7 BSc. Geological Engineering 13 BSc. Geomatics (Geodetic) Engineering 14 BSc. Industrial Engineering 15 BSc. Marine Engineering 12 BSc. Materials Engineering 14 BSc. Mathematics 18 BSc. Mechanical Engineering 10 BSc. Metallurgical Engineering 16 BSc. Meteorology and Climate Science 21 BSc. Petrochemical Engineering 9 BSc. Petroleum Engineering 7 BSc. Physics 21 BSc. Quantity Surveying and Construction Economics 14 BSc. Statistics 16 BSc. Telecommunication Engineering 11 BSc. Agricultural Engineering 16 BSc. Aerospace Engineering 9

Group C (Technology and Social Sciences)

This is the biggest course cluster at KNUST. Here is a look at the KNUST cut off points for all programs classified under Group C.

Course Cut-off points B.Ed. Junior High School Specialism 24 BA. Communication Design (Graphic Design) 14 BA. Communication Studies 12 BA. Culture and Tourism 16 BA. Economics 13 BA. English 20 BA. French and Francophone Studies 15 BA. Geography and Rural Development 14 BA. History 18 BA. Linguistics 22 BSc. Fashion Design 16 BSc. Ceramics Design Technology 24 BSc. Metalsmithing and Jewlery Technology 24 BSc. Textile Design and Technology 18 BA. Integrated Rural Art and Industry 19 BFA. Painting and Sculpture 20 BA. Political Studies 11 BA. Publishing Studies 16 BA. Religious Studies 24 BA. Sociology 14 BSc. Business Administration 10 BSc. Hospitality and Tourism Management 13 BSc. Construction Technology and Management 14 BSc. Development Planning 12 BSc. Human Settlement Planning 16 BSc. Land Economy 9 BSc. Real Estate 13 LLB 6 BSc. Disability and Rehabilitation Studies 17

What are the KNUST undergraduate entry requirements?

Here is a look at the basic entry requirements for KNUST undergraduate students.

Have three credits in core subjects (English, Integrated Science, and Mathematics)

Credits in three WASSCE/SSSCE elective disciplines relevant to the course one wants to undertake or the following;

An equivalent of the relevant program with an aggregate of 24 or better (WASSCE: A 1-C6/SSSCE A-D). D7, E8 & F9 are not acceptable for KNUST admission.

International baccalaureate holders need grades four and above at a higher level in three relevant subjects. A minimum of grade 5 is required for Health and Allied Sciences and Engineering.

KNUST contacts

In case you have any questions or need assistance, you can reach out via the following official contacts.

Physical location: Kumasi, Ashanti, Ghana

Kumasi, Ashanti, Ghana Phone 1: +233 -3220-60444

+233 -3220-60444 Phone 2: +233-3220-61831

+233-3220-61831 Fax : +233 -3220-60137

: +233 -3220-60137 E-mail: admissions@knust.edu.gh

Where is KNUST located?

The institution is in Kumasi, in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

When was KNUST established?

The institution was established in 1951. At the time, it was known as the Kumasi College of Technology. It attained university status in 1961 and began awarding degrees in 1964.

What is KNUST's student population?

The university currently has slightly over 23,000 students.

What are the courses KNUST offers?

KNUST has a wide variety of programs ranging from the technology sector to the non-technical field. They offer courses under six colleges, namely the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, College of Art and Built Environment, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Engineering, College of Health Sciences, and the College of Science.

Does KNUST take D7?

No. D7 and F9 are not acceptable for any course offered in the technology-driven institution. Only candidates with A1, B2, B3, C4, C5, and C6 in their WASSCE examinations qualify for admission. Additionally, those with an F in their SSSCE are excluded from applying for any KNUST courses.

Does KNUST take E8?

No, it does not. Only candidates with A1, B2, B3, C4, C5, and C6 in their WASSCE examinations qualify for admission. SSSCE candidates with A, B, C, and D grades also qualify to apply for KNUST enrolment.

What is the cut off point for a degree in nursing at KNUST?

The cutoff point for a bachelor's degree in nursing at KNUST is 9 points.

KNUST has, over time, become one of the most reputable universities in Ghana, offering numerous exciting courses for students. Having knowledge of the various KNUST courses and cut off points is essential for those looking to join the institution.

