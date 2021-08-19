Mikel Arteta is under heavy criticisms following Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Premier League newcomers Brentford in their season opener

Former England international Darren Bent has urged Premier League club Arsenal to fire manager Mikel Arteta and bring in former Chelsea tactician Antonio Conte, Mirror reports.

The Gunners got off to their worst possible start to a Premier League season after they were defeated 2-0 by Brentford in their season opener.

The result has left fans with no option than to criticise manager Arteta, while many are calling for the sacking of the Spanish tactician.

Arsenal finished in 8th position last season, leaving them out of continental competition for the very first time in 25 years.

Manager Antonio Conte is currently without a job at the moment having left Inter Milan at the end of last season, despite guiding them to the Serie A title.

And former Tottenham and Aston Villa star Darren Bent believes there is a chance to lure the ex-Chelsea boss to The Emirates. Bent told talkSPORT:

“It’s tough to watch. The performance against Brentford was poor, they were bullied. It wasn’t good to watch and I felt sorry for Ben White.

“If we want to get back to the good times, you sack Mikel Arteta and bring in someone like Antonio Conte.

“They are spending a lot of money on new players and we seem to be going backwards. With Conte it’s a different kettle of fish. If they can get Conte, you get him. But would Antonio Conte come? I don’t know.

“If they’ve got an inkling that they can get Conte, sack Arteta.”

