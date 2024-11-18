China's Xi says to 'enhance' ties with Brazil as arrives for G20: state media

China is Brazil's top trading partner. Photo: Handout / G20 Brazil Press Office/AFP

Source: AFP

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said he was seeking to "further enhance" ties with Brazil as he arrived Sunday for a state visit and a G20 summit, state media said.

Xi is due to meet Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the visit, which will last until Thursday.

State news agency Xinhua said he looked forward to talks "on further enhancing China-Brazil relations, promoting synergy of the two countries' development strategies, international and regional issues of common interest."

The Chinese leader said "the visit will further strengthen the two countries' strategic mutual trust, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields," Xinhua said.

At the 19th meeting of G20 leaders, Xi said he was "ready to work with all parties to discuss plans and seek development," state media said, as well as "jointly advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization."

China is Brazil's top trading partner, exceeding $180 billion in each-way trade in 2023, with semiconductors, phones and pharmaceuticals dominating exports to the South American country.

Since returning to power last year, Lula has carried out a delicate balancing act as he seeks to deepen ties with China while improving relations with the United States.

Both Brazil and China have sought to position themselves as mediators in the conflict in Ukraine, while declining to sanction Russia for its invasion.

A visit this year by Vice President Geraldo Alckmin to Beijing was seen as paving the way for Brazil to join China's massive Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure project.

A number of South American nations, including Peru, have signed up to the initiative which is a central pillar of President Xi's bid to expand China's clout overseas.

Source: AFP