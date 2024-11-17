Actress Nana Ama McBrown has addressed the viral video of artiste manager Bullgod forcing her to kiss his lips at dancehall musician Stonebwoy's Up & RUnnin6 album party

She noted that she did not overreact because she did not want to embarrass Bullgod, however, he was someone who highly respected her

Her statement got many people appreciating her wisdom and maturity, as they shared lovely reactions in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown has explained the incident that took place at dancehall musician Stonebwoy's Up & Runnin6 album party, where artist manager Bullgod tried to kiss her.

McBrown explains Bullgod's kissing attempt at Stonebwoy's Up and Runnin6 album party. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown and @bullgod

Source: Instagram

McBrown speaks about Bullgod's attempted kiss

During an interview on Fakyɛ Showbiz, McBrown noted that she did not want to overreact and embarrass Bullgod.

She stated that she did not expect that from him at Stonebwoy's Up and Runnin6 album listening party.

McBrown noted that if they had kissed by accident, she would not have been angry because she can never be angry at the artist manager.

"Bulldog is someone if you understand him, you can live with him. If you do not understand him, you would argue a lot because he is not a soft person," she said.

The Onua Showtime host noted that as far as their friendship is concerned, he had never attempted to kiss her.

On the same show, she added that amongst all the people who hold her in high esteem and respect her Bullgod was one of them.

"He (Bullgod) can give me a peck on the cheek once in a while but to hold my head..."

McBrown recounts Bullgod's attempted kiss.

Reactions to the video

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding McBrown's explanation of Bullgod's actions:

giovangiglibiney said:

"Bulldog was over excited and he loves you so much and he was missing you too much"

Energie🇬🇭 said:

"Lol it wasn’t Bulldog o it was alcohol rather😂"

Barron pappy💸💵 said:

"He shouldn't have tried dat..cus nana ama is a married woman 😏😏"

shef Boni said:

"I love nana ama mcbrown she is soo smart very professional I love her trust me."

Bullgod attempting to kiss McBrown.

McBrown addresses Sally Mann's feud

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown trashed speculations about a supposed feud between her and media personality Sally Mann.

Sally has been known to jab McBrown; however, the actress indicated no qualms with Sally. In an interview with Fakyɛ TV, the Kumawood star said she was blessed and far gone to be bothered by Sally's actions and harsh words.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh