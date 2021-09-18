The last born son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, Daniel, has been lauded for his rapping prowess.

Videos of Daniel rapping have been admired by fans, and some have called him a talented rapper.

Others simply believe that Daniel is blessed in that regard and have urged him to go into music.

A collage of Daniel and his father. Photo credit: @deewillslive/Instagram

Source: Instagram

This, however, may appear to be a challenge for the young man, considering the status of his father as an archbishop.

See six of Daniel’s rapping videos proving his rapping skills.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

1. Rapping almost like the music icon Drake:

2. Dee Will on the beat!:

3. No doubt that Duncan Williams' son could take over Sarkodie as Ghana's best and fastest rapper:

4. Daniel's performance is just admirable:

5. This one is titled Abena break my heart is a massive hit. Daniel, here, is the sound engineer himself:

6. Dee Will with the vibe:

Daniel dances in his bedroom

Daniel was in the news earlier following a video of him making serious dance moves while displaying his big bedroom.

An excited Daniel is seen dancing in his room and shaking his body aggressively in doing so.

It was clear that he was enjoying himself as he kept bending down and going up in dancing to a secular South African song.

Many may be surprised to see Daniel in this mood as a son of an Archbishop.

They may expect him to behave in a ‘holy’ manner and perhaps dance to only Christian songs.

Daniel rocks new hairstyle

Meanwhile, Daniel has gone for a new hairstyle. His hair has been braided, while the side of his head has been cut low.

He shared the video on his social media page and indicated in the caption that he is a proud black man who has always wanted to get in touch with his root.

Daniel added that now more than ever, he is going to do things that make him the proud man he is, including getting his hair done in this way.

He is also excited that his father, the archbishop himself, has said that the hairstyle is "cool mehn"

Source: Yen.com.gh