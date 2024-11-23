A video of a rich Ghanaian man visiting his mechanic with a Tesla Cybertruck has surfaced on social media

In the viral video, the mechanic and other workers at the shop were astounded to see the plush vehicle

Netizens who saw the video were equally impressed and expressed their delight in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian man turned heads at a mechanic shop after he pulled up in his luxurious Tesla Cybertruck.

The plush vehicle has been the latest craze after two popular Ghanaians flaunted theirs in the country.

A rich Ghanaian man is turning heads at a Mechanic shop with his Tesla Cybertruck. Image source: Autoshop44

Source: TikTok

In a viral TikTok video, the man, identified as Francopat, drove into the mechanic shop and stepped out of the vehicle with swag.

The mechanic and others who worked at the shop were thrilled and expressed their bewilderment in the video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Francopat's video

Netizens who saw Francopat's video were amazed. They expressed their views in the comment section of the post. Many wondered how the mechanic would fix the sophisticated vehicle should it develop a fault.

@Nana Yaw Pounds wrote:

"Yeah it came to your shop but you can’t do anything about this car. What at all can you fix in THIS NEW CYBERTRUCK?."

@Brown autos wrote:

"You known something bro not all cars that go to shop means work day top but for them to see how the car is."

@Kay wrote:

"Francopat dierr senior man o, he Dey do am back to back."

@REXOO TV wrote:

"Charlie low key people get money for this country oooo herhhh."

@King Osborn wrote:

"Female cyber truck de Elon musks own be male cyber truck."

@K H O N S H U wrote:

"Does this guy look like Abu trica to you? Ad3n na mopre saa?"

@RICH3011 wrote:

"The duty for this car alone at the port is mind busting."

Kojo Forex buys Tesla Cybertruck

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Ghanaian forex trader, Kojo Forex had purchased a Tesla Cybertruck.

The young man who flaunted the vehicle on social media was among the first Ghanaians to own such a vehicle in Ghana.

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and expressed their views in the comment section of the post.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh