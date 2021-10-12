Dr Wilson, a Ghanaian teacher who moved to Vietnam has revealed the face of his lady in Vietnam

The gentleman went viral a few weeks ago after he shared a picture with the lady and added that he might not return to Ghana anytime soon

In that photo, however, the beautiful young lady's face was covered unlike now

Achabu, a high school science teacher from Ghana, who has now become a social media sensation recently went viral again when he said it might be difficult for him to return to Ghana.

As some readers would recall, Achabu shared a picture he took with a stunning looking lady he met in Vietnam but her face was covered by her hand and hair.

However, in a new video, the gentleman who is also known as Dr. Wilson, has revealed the full face of the pretty young lady who from all indications, might just be the love of his life.

Achabu revealing the face of his foreign lady Photo credit: @1achabu

Source: Twitter

The gentleman's background

Achabu was a science teacher at the Akuse Methodist Senior High School in the Lower Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region of Ghana.

He first went viral on social media after sharing amazing transformation photos that were getting many social media users thrilled.

Along with the pictures on his personal handle, @1achabu, the gentleman indicated that nobody is really ugly except that their living conditions make them look bad.

See his new video below

The inspiring bit of Achabu's story

Later, YEN.com.gh reported his inspiring story on how a school in Accra once turned him down for demanding GHc 2,000 as salary.

In a post on his Twitter handle, Achabu indicated that he was told GHc 2,000 was too much for a person of his calibre.

However, with the exact same qualifications, after travelling to Vietnam, Achabu says the amount that was denied him in Ghana is currently not even enough to pay for his rent.

The young man used the occasion to advise young people not to ever give up if they are turned down in life but rather look for those who value their talents and skills more.

