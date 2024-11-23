Portugal and Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo has shed light on the one record he has no desire to chase

Having shattered numerous records in his career, Ronaldo named the only one he wants another person to reign supreme

Unfortunately, he lost one of his records this season as Al Qadsiyiah ended Al-Nassr's unbeaten streak in the Saudi League

Cristiano Ronaldo, renowned for shattering records across his illustrious career, has surprisingly admitted there is one milestone he has no interest in pursuing.

In an unexpected revelation, the Portuguese superstar shared this during a collaborative video with YouTube sensation MrBeast titled "I Meet MrBeast To Break The Internet."

Cristiano Ronaldo has openly declared he has no ambition of pulling down MrBeast's YouTube record. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Ronaldo meets MrBeast

According to Marca, the partnership between one of football’s greatest icons and the king of digital content created a social media frenzy.

Posted on Ronaldo’s official YouTube channel, UR, the video amassed a staggering one million views within 30 minutes, underscoring the duo's magnetic pull.

Ronaldo reveals 1 record he doesn't want to break

During the engaging 14-minute conversation, which explored a variety of topics, Ronaldo candidly addressed his disinterest in overtaking MrBeast as the most-subscribed individual on YouTube.

“I don’t want to beat that record, honestly. This record is for you,”

Said the Al-Nassr forward, acknowledging MrBeast's unparalleled dominance on the platform, with over 330 million subscribers.

Although Ronaldo's channel is experiencing rapid growth, the gap between the two remains significant.

Despite his global appeal and ability to draw millions of fans, CR7 appears content to leave this particular achievement off his ever-expanding list of accolades.

For someone driven by a competitive spirit that has made him a generational talent, this declaration showcases a rare moment where Ronaldo is willing to step aside, allowing another to reign supreme.

It’s a testament to his self-awareness and recognition of the different realms they dominate—football for him and content creation for MrBeast.

Ronaldo suffers first defeat in Saudi

Shifting focus back to football, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's seventh goal of the season couldn't save Al-Nassr from a disappointing Saudi League defeat to Al-Qadisiyah.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stole the spotlight, leading his side to a memorable victory.

Goals from him and Julian Quinones ended Al-Nassr's unbeaten league streak.

