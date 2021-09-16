Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams' son, Daniel, has released a video containing one of the songs he is working on

He sings passionately and this has caught the attention of his fans

Many have praised and called him a talented musician

Daniel Duncan-Williams, the lastborn son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, has released a new song in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

The talented Daniel sat comfortably in his bed while singing the song.

He indicated in that caption that he had been trying emotionally for some time now. However, such times have helped him to find a new side of himself with regard to his music and passion.

A collage of Daniel Duncan Williams. Photo credit: @deewillislive/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Daniel announced that he had an album getting ready to be released.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The song has been applauded by his fans, with many of them saying it is nice and that Daniel is talented.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

lore_opani: “Pure talent.”

iam_nana_baakop3: “This be Hard Bro.”

adrienne.akosua: “I like this. .”

badboy_chucky1: “Certified Dream Chaser .”

be.er.lla: “Wow...... speechless.”

kosuaa: “Dnt stop.”

say_no_to_lesbia.nism: “Wooooow Dear I love this.”

j_c_obeng: “Glory and u doing good bro. Fire.”

cafui: “Babes this sounds soooo crazy I cld listen to is all day: I really luv it you killed.”

glory_godsman: “Keep shinning.”

august_minaj: “am in love.”

ohirichido: “Music na ur star bro embrace it more add more focus to it.”

kenchopirlo: “Dude, Why u wasting time tho?u good, go promote ur tracks on the radio.”

henrykwame: “Oh jooooooe... this be.”

comedianwaris: “U re talented. it’s a blessing.”

be.er.lla: “I really love it.”

speshedcreations: “Wow...what a gifted SONGWRITER!”

ohema_e: “Go crazy.”

Daniel rocks new hairstyle

Meanwhile, Daniel has gone for a new hairstyle. His hair has been braided, while the side of his head has been cut low.

He shared the video on his social media page and indicated in the caption that he is a proud black man who has always wanted to get in touch with his root.

Daniel added that now more than ever, he is going to do things that make him the proud man he is, including getting his hair done in this way.

Dancing in his bedroom

Daniel was in the news earlier following a video of him making serious dance moves while displaying his big bedroom.

An excited Daniel is seen dancing in his room and shaking his body aggressively in doing so.

It was clear that he was enjoying himself as he kept bending down and going up in dancing to a secular South African song.

Many may be surprised to see Daniel in this mood as a son of an Archbishop. They may expect him to behave in a ‘holy’ manner and perhaps dance to only Christian songs.

Source: Yen