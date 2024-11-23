Wontumi FM’s Oheneba Asiedu Arrested For Broadcasting Fake News Related To 2024 Election
Police have arrested Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a Wontumi FM presenter and broadcaster, for offences including publishing false news.
Asiedu was invited by the Ashanti Regional Police Command on November 23 and taken into custody.
He is said to have encouraged voters to cast their ballots for presidential candidates on separate days during the upcoming
His comments were described by police as “false and likely to disturb the public peace.”
This comes after the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama, has accused the presidency of a disinformation campaign against him.
Mahama recently claimed to supporters that the presidency is responsible for all the fake news on social media in the run-up to the 2024 elections.
He was reacting to a disclaimer issued by the Chief of Akroso clarifying that he did not endorse Bawumia as being reported in the media.
Akufo-Addo warns against fake news
YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo, called for alertness and proactivity among the media and citizens to combat the malicious spread of misinformation and disinformation.
Speaking at the Ghana Report Summit in Accra, the president said the upcoming general elections are very charged and demand high vigilance.
