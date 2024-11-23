Police have arrested Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a Wontumi FM presenter and broadcaster, for offences including publishing false news.

Asiedu was invited by the Ashanti Regional Police Command on November 23 and taken into custody.

Oheneba Asiedu is set to be arraigned after being arrested for pending disinformation. Source: Oheneba Asiedu

He is said to have encouraged voters to cast their ballots for presidential candidates on separate days during the upcoming

His comments were described by police as “false and likely to disturb the public peace.”

This comes after the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama, has accused the presidency of a disinformation campaign against him.

Mahama recently claimed to supporters that the presidency is responsible for all the fake news on social media in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

He was reacting to a disclaimer issued by the Chief of Akroso clarifying that he did not endorse Bawumia as being reported in the media.

Akufo-Addo warns against fake news

YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo, called for alertness and proactivity among the media and citizens to combat the malicious spread of misinformation and disinformation.

Speaking at the Ghana Report Summit in Accra, the president said the upcoming general elections are very charged and demand high vigilance.

