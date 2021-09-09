Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy, is not just talented in churning out back-to-back hit songs but is also a good overseer of his home.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

His two children, Jidula and Janam, are a delight to watch either individually or together.

Jidula, for instance, has proven in many ways that she is a smart daughter and big sister to her younger brother, EL-Janam Satekla.

A collage of Stonebwoy and his children. Photo credit: @stonebwoyb @jidulaxii/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In some of their activities on social media, Jidula is seen playing guitar for her brother to entertain him.

In another video, she is seen asking her brother to move out of their house because she was tired of him.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Here are 5 videos showing how smart Jidula is as a big sister to her younger brother.

1. In this video, Jidula and her brother were both scared because lights were out in the house. She held her brother closely even though she was also scared. Indeed, Jidula is going to be a protector of her brother:

2. Swag time together for the siblings:

3. Blowing the nose of their father's statue:

4. Scared of Dumsor:

5. Jidula entertains her young brother with the melodious tune from the guitar:

6. In this video, Jidula excitedly referred to her brother as her baby. She also played with him beautifully:

7. Asking her brother to move out: Jidula reportedly got upset with something her brother did and for that matter, asked her to move out:

8. This is a compilation of videos containing the activities of Stonebwoy and his children in private:

Video showing how Stonebwoy and wife started

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy and his wife, Louisa, earlier warmed the hearts of fans with lovely videos showing how they started their relationship and how they are getting along in their marriage.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh is a compilation of videos and photos of the couple as very young people in the early stage of their relationship.

There are photos of Stonebwoy as a JHS student, and as a budding musician, as well as photos showing little doctor Louisa, and their current state as one of Ghana’s most respected celebrity couple.

Louisa's childhood photo of her looking like Jidula

In a related development, a childhood photo of Stonebwoy’s wife, Louisa, looking just like their daughter, Jidula, got fans talking.

The photo was included in a compilation of videos Louisa shared on her Instagram page to reflect on the past.

The very first photo had a little Louisa standing quietly with her forefinger supporting her chin.

One would have to look at the photo twice or more to be sure that it is not Jidula but rather Stonebwoy’s wife.

Source: YEN.com.gh