PSG on Tuesday night, September 28, recorded a win over Manchester City in the Champions League

Pochettino was elated with the result as the Argentine hailed fellow countryman Lionel Messi for scoring first goal

Lionel Messi who joined Paris Saint-Germain this summer will now hope to continue scoring for his club this term

Pochettino who is the gaffer of Paris Saint-Germain has agreed with Lionel Messi that collective responsibility helped them to beat Premier League champions Manchester City 2-0 on Tuesday night, September 28.

Having played five games without netting for Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi eventually scored for his new club against Manchester City in which all his fans celebrated the achievement.

Idrissa Gueye opening scoring for Paris Saint-Germain in the 8th minutes before Lionel Messi's stunner in the second half gave Pochettino and his men the three points against the Citizens.

According to the report on Mirror and Eurosport, Pochettino explained that all his players played to instructions which helped them against big side like Manchester City.

Mauricio Pochettino's reaction

"I think the team put in a good performance. We were able to take the pressure during the difficult periods of the game, against a very good Manchester City side.

"We were able to play, to attack when it was needed."

Lionel Messi on the other hand also supported the statement of his manager stressing that he wanted to win with Paris Saint-Germain against the Citizens from England.

Lionel Messi's reaction

"I really wanted to get out there. I haven't played much. I'm still getting used to my teammates, the team, and today was an important moment."

