NTC exams registration: How to register for licensure examinations

National Teaching Council of Ghana is mandated by the Education Act of 2008 to improve the professional status and standing of teachers. The agency also registers and licenses all the tutors countrywide. The NTC exams registration process is straightforward. You need to sit for the test and pass to qualify.

The main objective of NTC is to regulate the teaching profession in Ghana. Photo: @National Teaching Council (modified by author)

Everyone who has attained the minimum criteria for NTC exams is allowed to sign up for the test. The purpose of this licensure examination is to register professional and qualified teachers who will undertake tutoring in the best way possible.

It also prepares tutors to meet the national teachers’ standards of processing stated minimum values, attitudes, skills, and knowledge necessary for effective delivery in state-owned schools.

NTC exams registration: Everything you need to know

You can take this test if you have at least all of the following:

A Diploma in Basic Education (DBE), Bachelor of Education(B.Ed), a Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) or Master in Education (M.Ed).

You should be looking for employment as a teacher.

You must have completed your education, as no transcripts are allowed.

If you have written the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination and failed, then you are qualified. Fresh graduates are also eligible.

NTC licensure exams registration requirements

If you are eligible, you require the following for a successful enrolment:

Fresh graduates should pay GHC. 220 registration fee.

If you are re-sitting for the examination, GHC. 100 for each re-sit paper is applicable. If you failed in two tests, you should pay GHC. 200.

Candidates retaking all the three papers are required to pay GHC. 220.

A passport-sized photograph.

How to pay for NTC registration fee

Before registering for NTC exams, pay the necessary exam fees. Use the following procedure:

Visit GCB Bank LTD: You can walk into any nearest branch. Fill in the deposit slip: Make sure you state whether you are a fresh student, re-sitting for three, two, or one test. Take it to the cashier: Give out the payment amount.

NTC exams registration procedure

Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination portal. Photo: exams.ntc.gov.gh

Once you have made payments, follow the steps below:

Visit the official Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination portal. As a fresh graduate, click on the "New Registration" option. Use the PIN and serial number issued by the bank teller to log in. Complete the registration forms. You will be required to fill in your personal, educational, and residence information. Upload your passport. The image should be stored on the gadget's memory for this part to be successful. Revise the entered details and ensure there are no mistakes or even spelling errors. Once you are sure that all the information entered is correct, tap on the "Submit" button. Tap on the "Print" button, save it to your local disk and transfer it to a removable disk so that you can take it to the nearest cyber café for printing. Submit the application form. Take the document to the closest regional office before the deadline.

NTC regional centres

Here are NTC regional centres:

Region Branch Northern regions Tamale branch Brong Ahafo region Sunyani branch Ashanti region Kumasi branch Central region Cape Coast branch Greater Accra region Accra/ Tema branch Western region Takoradi branch Volta region Ho branch

Upper West region teachers take their test in NJ Ahmadiyya College of Education and eastern region tutors, the centre is SDA College of Education.

Curriculum areas for the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE)

The GTLE covers the following broad curriculum areas:

1. The national teachers’ standards

The contents below are tested:

Personal values and attitudes

Consists of ethics of professionalism and self-enhancement. You should be able to:

Determine the relevant and measurable professional development goals that strengthen the effectiveness of instruction.

Apply the ethics code and professional conduct principles to any professional and personal situation.

Develop a positive identity and act as a role model.

Professional knowledge

Here, you are supposed to:

Demonstrate your familiarity with the school curriculum, educational policies, and learning outcomes.

Take to account on how children develop as well as learn in diverse contexts. You should also be able to respect learners' cultural, socioeconomic, linguistics, and educational background.

Show a mastery of subject content knowledge.

Professional practice

Tests on your ability to manage the learning environment and assessment. You should be able to:

Create as well as sustain an efficient, safe, and supportive learning environment.

Pay attention to your learners, especially the girls and also students with special educational needs.

Use various kinds of assessment strategies to determine student levels and also needs.

Listen to your learners and give them constructive feedback.

2. Literacy

The following are tested under this section:

Verbal aptitude

Check your grammar skills. You should know:

Subject-verb agreement

Different verb tense forms

Effective communication skills

Essay

You need to be able to:

Read text

Recall ideas from the text

Express yourself and be comprehensive in writing

NTC aims to promote excellence and professionalism among teachers and managers of schools. Photo: @National Teaching Council (modified by author)

3. Numeracy

Tests the following areas:

Basic computation

Covers number sense, operations, patterns and relations, space and shapes, collections, and handling of data as well as measurement. You should have the following:

Knowledge to recognize and use an appropriate strategy in performing any number of operations.

Ability to use and recognize formulae, functions, inequalities, and equations

Recognize or use relationships, patterns, and sequences

Ability to relate plane and solid shapes

Collect, analyze, and manage data

Recognize and use appropriate units when estimating and measuring quantities.

Improve your children’s understanding of all the basic Mathematics concepts.

Licensure exam format

The examination consists of the following parts:

Part 1: Qualifying exam

Paper 1 tests the areas below:

Professional values and attitudes

Professional knowledge

Professional practice

The paper is done in 1 hour and 15 minutes. It contains 100 marks.

Paper 2 covers:

Objectives section takes 30 minutes and contains 60 marks.

Comprehension and composition take 45 minutes and has 40 marks.

Paper 3 is composed of basic computation as follows:

Objectives done in 30 minutes makes up 60%.

The written exam takes 45 minutes and has 40 marks.

The total of the three is 300%. An average is calculated to obtain 100%.

Part 2: Assessment of professional practice

Covers the following areas:

Development of portfolio CPD credit points Logbook scores

Orientation

Induction training

SBI/CBI/DBI

Others according to training needs

4. Practical teaching scores

NTC exam results check procedure

NTC exam results check. Photo: exams.ntc.gov.gh

Below are simple steps on how to check NTC results.

Visit the official Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination portal. Click on the "Check Results" link. A pop-up page will appear. Enter your serial number and PIN, and tap login. You will automatically see your retake or new teachers' licensure results.

Alternatively, you can walk into the centre where you took your examination to get a copy of your NTC certificate.

If you have any issues, complaints, or questions, use the details below to have them attended to:

Head office location: Education Close Street, Opposite the University of Ghana City Campus, Adabraka

Education Close Street, Opposite the University of Ghana City Campus, Adabraka Telephone: 0 30 298 6325

30 298 6325 Email: Info@ntc.gov.gh

The deadline for NTC registration was set on 20th February 2024, with an extension to March. The September edition enrollment opening date has yet to be announced. Currently, no registration is open.

What are licensure exams in Ghana?

Licensure exams in Ghana are a requirement for various professions to ensure that practitioners have the necessary knowledge and skills to practice competently. These exams are administered by different regulatory bodies depending on the profession.

Is NTC registration still ongoing?

The registration for the most recent NTC exams is not ongoing. The deadline for the March 2024 exams was extended to mid-March. The registration window is currently closed.

What is the NTC exam pass mark?

The total score is 100%. You should obtain not less than 50% of the points in each category to pass.

NTC exams registration process is that simple. You only need to pay for the respective enrolment fee, get your PIN and serial number, log in to their portal, fill all the required details and finally present a printed application form to the nearest regional office.

