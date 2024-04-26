Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah plans to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary election

Ayawaso West Wuogon MP Lydia Seyram Alhassan and John Dumelo are the leading candidates in the race

The former Black Stars captain is expected to contest the election as an independent candidate

According to multiple reports, former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah plans to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary election.

Appiah will be rubbing shoulders with Ayawaso West Wuogon MP Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress' John Dumelo.

The former footballer is expected to contest as an independent candidate.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency is among the oldest constituencies in Accra.

It was created in 1992 and covers East Legon, Airport, Dzorwulu, Abelenkpe and parts of Tesano.

Alhassan and Dumelo already have a headstart on the campaign trail and are engaged with residents in the area.

Recently, Alhassan provided free transport to University of Ghana students leaving school though she said it was not a campaing tactic.

Dumelo has also engaged University of Ghana students recently by organising tutorials for them ahead of their Academic writing and Critical thinking exams.

About Stephen Appiah's footballing career

Stephen Appiah retired from football in 2015, having been the first Black Stars captain to lead Ghana to the World Cup in 2006, where the team made it to the round of 16.

His professional career started with Accra Hearts of Oak in the late 1990s.

He then moved to Italy and played for Udinese, Parma and Juventus before moving to Turkish giants Fenerbahce over the span of a decade.

Towards the end of his career, the midfielder returned to Italy with Bologna and Cesena before a brief spell with Serbian side Vojvodina.

