Central University owes us ¢400,000 electricity bills - ECG

- Central University disconnected by ECG during the week

- ECG officials say university owes ¢ 400,000 electricity bills

- Other companies affected by the termination of Tema Steel and Elite Company

The Ghanaian Electricity Company has cut off power supply to three institutions, including the Central University, which owes money to a power distribution company to more than ¢ 500,000 electricity bills.

According to the ECG, it will only restore electricity once it is satisfied with the debt repayment conditions from these facilities.

Shadrack leads the ECG Taskforce and told Joy Business that the ECG will pursue all non-payers until they have settled their debts.

“Elite, a subsidiary of the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority in Community 25, has been liquidated with a debt of approximately ,000 99,000, Central University and Tema Steel. Central University has a budget of ¢ 400,000 to pay on the ECG, Tema Steel owes about ¢ 21,000 and Elite also owes ¢ 99,000”.

Source: Yen