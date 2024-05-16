A KNUST alumnus has made Ghana proud by winning a prestigious award at the Technological University of Dublin, Ireland

Elizabeth Codjoe emerged as the overall winner at the 'Product Most Likely to Succeed' competition held in Ireland

An old Kwame Nkrumah University of Science And Technology (KNUST) student has captivated netizens with her latest feat.

The young lady, identified as Elizabeth Codjoe, has secured the enviable title of the overall winner at the 'Product Most Likely to Succeed' competition held at the Technological University of Dublin, Ireland.

She impressed judges at the competition with her innovative creations, ultimately leading her to victory at the end of the day.

Announcing her achievement on X (formerly Twitter), @The Voice Of KNUST congratulated the young Ghanaian lady.

Elizabeth Cudjoe as a Food Scientist

Elizabeth Codjoe is a determined and enthusiastic Food Scientist with knowledge of Food Safety, Quality Control and Assurance and Food product development.

She completed her tertiary education at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where she honed her skills and expertise in food science and technology.

Netizens react

Netizens who saw the post were delighted over Elizabeth's achievement. They took to the comment section to laud her.

