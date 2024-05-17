Ghanaian DJ and musician DJ Azonto is demanding $10 million from vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for using his Fa No Fom song at a campaign rally without authorisation

According to a statement signed by Public Relations Officer Sammy Anim, the management of DJ Azonto, the amount reflects the value of the work and the damages incurred to the artist

The news has sparked massive reactions from Ghanaians

Ghanaian DJ and musician DJ Azonto has sued vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for $10 million for using his Fa No Fom hit song without permission.

DJ Azonto (left) and Dr Bawumia (right) in photos. Image Credit: @djazontorollsroyce and @mbawumia

Source: Instagram

DJ Azonto sued Dr Bawumia for using Fa No Fom song without authorisation

In a statement signed by Public Relations Officer Sammy Anim, DJ Azonto's management noted that they were disappointed that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia used the Fa No Fom at his presidential campaign event in the Northeast region, Nalerigu.

DJ Azonto's management, Rolls Royce Family, noted that the lawsuit came at a viral video of Dr Bawumia dancing to the hit song on a podium.

"This unauthorised use of our artist's property for campaign purposes is unacceptable and a clear infringement of intellectual property rights. As the rightful managers of DJ Azonto's work, we were neither approached for permission nor did we authorise the use of "Fa No Fom" in any capacity related to the Vice President's campaign. This action disregards the creative rights body and also, efforts of DJ Azonto and the Rolls Royce Family management," the statement read.

Justifying their demand for $10 million compensation, DJ Azonto's management stated that the amount reflects the value of the work and the damages incurred to the artist and management due to its misuse in such a high-profile campaign.

"We urge Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team to immediately address this issue and take steps to prevent such oversights in the future. We also request a fair and timely settlement from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's team to resolve the unauthorized use of DJ Azonto's song in a manner that protects and respects intellectual property rights of the country."

Below are details of the lawsuit issued to Dr Bawumia from DJ Azonto's team regarding the use of his Fa No Fom song without permission.

Reactions as DJ Azonto sued Dr Bawumia for using his song in a campaign without permission

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding DJ Azonto's lawsuit against Dr Bawumia for using his Fa No Fom hit song at one of his campaign rallies without permission:

@Gomez_atletico said:

Chairman wan collect Bawumia ein campaign money from him

@KarlisAkai said:

Did Rolls Royce sue him for putting their name on such letter?

@NtimBarima said:

I no know what make I talk saf which kinda eye red this

@_DrLomo said:

They can do anything for money

@Lechiboroni said:

Aden aa “rolls royce family” don’t let the government come after you for your illegal side gigs

@Gomez_atletico said:

Bawumia go make this borla case

"They love him": Dr Bawumia displayed amazing dance moves; people sprayed cash on him

YEN.com.gh reported that vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia displayed some amazing cultural dance moves in a viral video.

The dance of the veep, which captured the hearts of those present, led to some spraying cash on him.

Dr Bawumia was in Kpasenkpe in the North East Region for the final funeral rites of his late mother.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh